New Cadence of Hyrule DLC Adds Impa, Skull Kid, and Even More Music

Nintendo today announced that Cadence of Hyrule - Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda will receive three paid downloadable content (DLC) packs beginning today which feature new characters, songs, and even a new map and story content. Additionally, a physical version of Cadence of Hyrule will release later this year featuring all three of the announced DLC packs!

More specifically, the first DLC pack, the Character Pack, adds Impa, Aria, Frederick, Shadow Link, and Shadow Zelda as playable characters in the game. The second, the Melody Pack, adds 39 songs. And the last pack, Symphony of the Mask, as Skull Kid, a new map, new songs, and a new story. In short, it's a good time to be a Cadence of Hyrule fan, and the first pack is available today.

Keep stepping to the beat with new content for #CadenceOfHyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda! The Season Pass and Pack 1: Character Pack will be available today with DLC Pack 2 & 3 releasing before the end of October.https://t.co/DQ6KOxA0EH pic.twitter.com/bYzLN1pOnG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 20, 2020

A physical version of #CadenceOfHyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda including all the DLC Packs will be released on Oct. 23rd! pic.twitter.com/mAvW7bRtS8 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 20, 2020

"In the latest rhythmic action-adventure from Brace Yourself Games, you can enjoy the gameplay of Crypt of the Necrodancer in the setting of The Legend of Zelda series," Nintendo's official description of Cadence of Hyrule reads in part. "As Link—or even as Princess Zelda—you’ll explore the randomly generated overworld and dungeons on a quest to save Hyrule. Every beat of each remixed, The Legend of Zelda tune is a chance to move, attack, defend, and more, so stay one step ahead of each enemy and boss…or face the music. From modern-looking Lynels to the Hyrulean Soldiers of old, you must master the instinctive movements of each pixel-art enemy, and strategically outstep them in rhythmic combat."

Cadence of Hyrule - Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The Character Pack DLC, releasing today, can be purchased for $5.99 as can the Melody Pack DLC, though the latter will be available "before the end of October." The Symphony of the Mask Pack is set to release before the end of October as well, but will go for $9.99. A Season Pass for all three is available to purchase today for $14.99 and includes bonus costumes. The physical version of the game and DLC releases October 23rd for $39.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

What do you think about the new Cadence of Hyrule announcements from today? Anything else in the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase catch your eye?

