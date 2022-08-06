Deus Ex Developer May Not Release New Entry For a "Very, Very Long Time"

Deus Ex developer Eidos Montreal may not be prioritizing a new Deus Ex game right now. Over the last decade or so, Eidos Montreal has experienced a lot of adjustments behind the scenes. Although both of the developer's last two Deus Ex games were received extremely well by critics and fans, they failed to make the commercial splash that Square Enix wanted them to, even after including things like microtransactions in the last entry. The developer went on to help out on Shadow of the Tomb Raider and develop Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, which also underwhelmed Square Enix sales-wise. Eidos Montreal has previously stated that the Deus Ex IP isn't dead, but it's unclear when it will return.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Eidos Montreal wants to make a new Deus Ex game that could "do what Cyberpunk 2077 didn't". It's certainly an ambitious aspiration and one that would likely be widely embraced, but it was also suggested that the game is still years away from happening if it's even being worked on in any significant capacity. While Eidos' aspirations may still be true, journalist Jason Schreier took to ResetEra to state that the game furthest along in development at Eidos Montreal is a new IP and that a new Deus Ex game would still be years away, if there are plans to make one.

Schreier didn't explicitly say that Eidos isn't working on a new Deus Ex, but it's likely it's in very early development and likely has only a small team working on it if it's a real thing. Given Eidos Montreal just released its most recent game last fall, it's likely it'll be a while before we see this next game either. No details were given with regards to this new IP, but it does also likely rule out that we're getting a Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy sequel anytime soon too.

