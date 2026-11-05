Grand Theft Auto 6’s New Launch Screen Shots Have Strippers, Raves, Guns, and More

Grand Theft Auto 6 is mere weeks away from its November 19th launch, but Rockstar Games is not done hyping it up. In addition to a hefty collection of official screen shots that have been floating out there for many months, Rockstar has now added another batch of images of the open-world game, showing off even more its many intricacies.

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As seen on the game’s official website, Rockstar has uploaded the “Launch Gallery,” which includes 37 new screen shots. These shots have Lucia and Jason in various situations with new clothes on, but they also contain Grand Theft Auto’s signature eye-catching non-player characters and peeks at new crevices within Leonida. There’s a massive mansion or resort, a reptile skinner, a sweaty and shirtless Jason bench pressing, strippers preparing backstage, gang members mugging the camera, a solemn look at the countryside, and more, some of which can be seen in the gallery below. The previews of each image on Rockstar’s site also don’t always show the full picture, so be sure to actually click them to see everything.

Will Grand Theft Auto 6 Have Its Own Photo Mode?

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Rockstar has released a shocking amount of screen shots for the game, all of which are impressively composed and lit. And while marketing materials have a way of showing players images they cannot recreate themselves, it seems as though making shots like these may be possible in GTA 6. According to YouTuber TGG’s preview of the game, there will be a “photo studio mode.” While phrased in an unorthodox manner, it’s incredibly likely this is a photo mode that will let players freeze the action and make their own shots. Such a mode has been popular in many games across a multitude of genres and is almost a given feature in big AAA games like GTA 6.

It’s not unheard of for a Rockstar game to have a photo mode, either. Red Dead Redemption 2, the studio’s previous game, also had a photo mode, which let players take pictures across the Wild West. Grand Theft Auto 5, however, did not have an official photo mode and meant players had to use the in-game phone to somewhat approximate one, which was not nearly as robust or intuitive. As such, GTA 6 will be the first GTA with an official photo mode.

Are you excited to possibly take your own pictures in Grand Theft Auto 6? Or are you going to be too busy stealing cars and shooting alligators to care? Let us know in the comments.