New Indie RPG Puts a Sci-Fi Spin on Classic Dungeon Crawls

It’s no secret that RPG fans love a good dungeon crawl. From a classic TTRPG adventure like Dungeons & Dragons to dungeon-crawling MMORPGs like Fellowship, delving through a maze of a dungeon and slashing enemies just works. Many RPGs tend to lean into a more fantasy setting, meaning players often encounter similar foes and scenarios. But the newly announced indie game, Descent of Lunaris, will combine classic dungeon crawls with a futuristic sci-fi world.

Descent of Lunaris will be the first game from indie studio Unison Games. The title was unveiled on October 27th, and it promises a genre-bending good time perfect for fans of Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur’s Gate 3 alike. Defined as a “love letter to the dungeon RPGs that first defined the genre,” this unique take is set to release for PC via Steam.

Descent of Lunaris Is a Genre-Defying Adventure In a Futuristic World

Unison Games unveiled its new dungeon-crawling sci-fi RPG with a stunning announcement trailer. The 1-minute video shows off the game’s slightly spooky sci-fi vibes, while also highlighting its turn-based combat system and psychedelic graphics. You can get a first look at this newly announced indie RPG in the announcement trailer below:

Descent of Lunaris is set on the moon in the year 2070. A lunar mining operation accidentally unearths a strange signal from beneath the moon’s surface, and chaos breaks loose. Machines and strange creatures descend upon the base, and the survivors must fight their way through floors packed with obstacles and enemies. The base forms a network of grid-based levels with branching paths and hidden secrets, evoking that classic dungeon-crawling feel. As players explore, they will uncover the story bit by bit. And if the trailer is any indication, that may well include a few jump scares.

The game doesn’t just put a sci-fi twist on dungeon crawling, either. Its combat system is a hybrid model that works to combine classic RPG mechanics with turn-based JRPG party dynamics. Players will need to manage resources, party formation, and choices in the turn-based combat system in order to survive. And the environment is constantly changing, so the challenges do, too.

Descent of Lunaris offers a variety of characters to choose from, with classes and subclasses to customize your playstyle. Each operative has a specific role, from damage dealers to healers and support. That means party composition will be as crucial here as in classic RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons. But because of that shifting environment in this sci-fi dungeon, you may need to be flexible with your party builds to navigate new and unexpected situations.

Featuring a dark sci-fi aesthetic brought to life with atmospheric visuals and a carefully crafted soundtrack, Descent of Lunaris already looks like a solid contender for the next great indie RPG. The game does not yet have a confirmed release date, but you can wishlist it on Steam to stay in the loop on this upcoming sci-fi RPG.

