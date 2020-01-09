New League of Legends Cinematic Released

A new League of Legends cinematic has been released, kicking off the 10th season of the video game in style with champions like Garen, Lux, Caitlyn, Vi, Kai’Sa, and more. If a recent teaser from developer Riot Games is any indication, Season 2020 — which officially starts tomorrow, January 10th — is going to be a big one, and the cinematic is only the beginning.

The cinematic, which you can check out above, is specifically based around a cover of the Imagine Dragons song “Warriors” by 2WEI and Edda Hayes. 2WEI produced the song, and Hayes performs the vocal within it. The cinematic video was created in partnership, according to Riot Games, with Blur Studio. The cover song should likely be available on streaming platforms in the near future.

The plot of it largely follows traditional League of Legends cinematic rules, which is to say: a champion or champions face off against another champion or champions. Lux and Garen take on Sylas, Vi and Caitlyn end up fighting Urgot, and Ezreal and Kai’Sa end up fighting some void critters. In general, it looks pretty cool, but perhaps isn’t on the same hype level as previous cinematics. (For my money, last year’s “Awaken” sets an almost impossibly high bar for such things.)

if the season 10 cinematic were patch notes pic.twitter.com/7izmqB6VU3 — LEC (@LEC) January 9, 2020

League of Legends is currently available for PC and Mac. A mobile and console version of the game, called League of Legends: Wild Rift, has been announced, but there is no release date as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular MOBA right here.