New Nintendo Feature Reveals Which Games Work on Switch 2

Nintendo unveiled a new feature that helps gamers determine if their Nintendo Switch titles will be compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. The Switch 2 arrived in June 2025, and it didn’t take long for the new console to become the fastest-selling one in history. The new system is packed with features and upgrades fans have wanted for years. While it’s already managed to fix a disastrous port from the Switch, finding out which legacy games will work on the system has been somewhat muddled. Fortunately, Nintendo has a website for that.

On November 10, 2025, Nintendo launched a new website that makes it easy to determine whether a Switch game is compatible with the new console. This is a fantastic and easy-to-use tool that anyone can utilize, helping to identify what works and what doesn’t. When the Switch 2 launched, it had backward compatibility for many games released on its predecessor, but not all of them functioned properly. Over time, firmware and software upgrades and updates have enabled more games to work. Unfortunately, as of writing, it’s still not 100% backwards compatible, which is where the website comes into play.

Nintendo Makes Determining Backwards Compatibility As Simple As a Search

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Nintendo makes searching as simple as possible, as all you need to do is begin typing. The system then starts to eliminate titles based on your text until you find what you’re looking for. To test it, we typed “Breath of the Wild,” which is already a well-known compatible game. The resulting page features some artwork with a big blue checkmark and the text, “Supported – Game behavior is consistent with Nintendo Switch.” It’s as simple as that, so we thought to check the site for other games to see what it says about one known to remain incompatible.

Nintendo’s new Switch 2 compatibility site is a secret treasure trove containing tens of thousands of video game wallpapers.https://t.co/sLKIvz9s1P pic.twitter.com/k4BwVjZy3s — VGC (@VGC_News) November 10, 2025

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition from Square Enix isn’t fully compatible and comes with the following text: “Unsupported – Problems with game progression have been found.” This suggests that the game will load, but won’t function correctly, so it’s likely unplayable on the Switch 2. We also checked Kero Blaster, which is compatible. Still, it comes with the note, “Supported – Game behavior may vary from Nintendo Switch,” indicating some compatibility issues with this title and others. The only other result is “Incompatible,” which was found true of the Crunchyroll app.

The new site is an excellent tool for Nintendo players who want to check their games on the new console, but it’s limited as of writing. There’s no mention of whether, if ever, the issues surrounding a particular game’s compatibility will be addressed. It’s unlikely that Nintendo isn’t hard at work making sure as many titles as possible can function on the system, so there’s little doubt players will eventually get to play their library of Switch games on the Switch 2. Still, it will take some time, so this site makes it easier for anyone waiting, as they can easily check in seconds.

