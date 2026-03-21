New Nintendo Switch Game Serves Up a Nostalgic Callback to a Beloved 2000s Classic

Gamers of a certain age no doubt had a browser/Flash game phase. During the 2000s, websites hosting all manner of browser-based Flash games were a popular way to enjoy some free entertainment. Games like Papa’s Pizzeria and Bloons Tower Defense were all the rage and ate up not an insignificant amount of my free time. Many of these franchises live on with PC versions. But one beloved casual game, Diner Dash, is pretty hard to revisit. Thankfully, an upcoming PC and Nintendo Switch game looks poised to deliver a similar vibe.

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If you spend as much time in cozy gamer social media spaces as I do, you’ve likely come across people asking for games that play like Diner Dash. It’s tough to find exact comparisons in the modern gaming landscape. But as soon as I saw Food Truck Chef: Full Course Edition, my inner Diner Dash fangirl activated. This upcoming food truck cooking game looks poised to deliver a glow-up of the classic Flash cooking games we all loved, and it’s headed our way on April 23rd.

Food Truck Chef: Full Course Edition Delivers Cooking Chaos on PC and Nintendo Switch

Image courtesy of Soedesco

Food Truck Chef: Full Course Edition was just announced at the beginning of 2025. And now, it’s almost here. The food truck cooking and management sim comes from Nukebox Studio. The game will be published by Soedesco, the publisher behind popular titles like Magical Bakery and Garden Witch Life. Food Truck Chef puts players in charge of their very own world-travelling food truck. As Emily, you’ll explore 19 unique locations, each with its own regional flair. From BBQ Street to Donut and Waffle Street, your mobile restaurant will have to adapt to local tastes.

In each new space, you’ll unlock new recipes, with over 800 total dishes to serve up. Each location offers a unique challenge, with 700+ unique levels to cook and serve your way through. Looking at the game’s store page on both Steam and the Nintendo eShop, I’m taken back to the nostalgia of 2000s casual Flash games in the best way. To see what I mean, you can check out the game’s new release date trailer below:

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The visuals are simple and call Flash Games to mind, but the gameplay looks like exactly the kind of restaurant management chaos Diner Dash fans crave. If you’re not quite sold, Food Truck Chef has a playable demo available on both Steam and Nintendo Switch. So, if you like to try before you buy, you can get a sample of the addictive gameplay on your platform of choice.

Food Truck Chef: Full Course Edition releases for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch on April 23rd. Switch 2 owners shouldn’t run into any issues, as the game is verified as supported for the newer-gen Switch consoles as well. It is priced at $12.99 on the Nintendo eShop and will likely have the same price point on Steam. With how much content the game is poised to serve up, that’s a pretty solid price point.

Do you miss Flash games like Diner Dash? Share your favorite one with a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!