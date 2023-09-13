PlayStation State of Play Announced for September 2023

A new PlayStation State of Play has been announced, and will take place on Thursday, September 14th at 2 p.m. PT. According to Sony, the showcase will focus on "updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles." Viewers can expect to see titles spanning indie, PS VR2, and "major upcoming titles from our third-party partners." The company specifically did not mention first-party games, so it's currently unclear whether Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will appear during the State of Play. That would be surprising, however, given the fact that the game is so close to release!

Readers interested in watching the PlayStation State of Play tomorrow will have no shortage of options to do so. The State of Plat will stream on PlayStation's Twitch channel right here, on the company's YouTube right here, and even on TikTok right here.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

One game that viewers can likely expect to see during PlayStation's State of Play is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. There have been a lot of rumors about the game over the last few weeks, and pre-orders were recently made available at major retailers. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was originally slated to release this year, but was pushed back to "early 2024." It seems very possible that we could learn more about the game during tomorrow's show, and we could even learn a release date. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second game in a trilogy of remakes based on the original Final Fantasy VII, and information about the game has been fairly light. The State of Play would be the perfect place to reveal more information, especially with Square Enix already having plans to attend Tokyo Game Show later in the month.

PS VR2

It will be interesting to see what gets shown off for PS VR2 during tomorrow's State of Play. Sales for the peripheral have reportedly been struggling since launch, and one of the biggest complaints among those that bought one is that it simply hasn't seen enough support from PlayStation or third-party publishers. Tomorrow's State of Play could give PlayStation a perfect chance to reset that narrative, while also convincing those that have yet to buy the new VR headset. The buy-in price for PS VR2 is fairly high, especially when the cost of the PS5 console is factored in. That has likely had an impact on sales, as well as its lack of backwards compatibility with the previous VR unit. Despite this, PlayStation has shown a lot of dedication to VR, even as competitors like Nintendo and Microsoft have adopted a "wait and see" approach. Hopefully tomorrow's State of Play will help early adopters justify their purchase, while also giving newcomers a reason to purchase it!

Are you looking forward to PlayStation's next State of Play? What are you most hoping to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!