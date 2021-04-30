New Pokemon Snap: Every Pokemon in the Game
Want to know which Pokemon are in New Pokemon Snap? We have the full Photodex available along with what area's they appear in. New Pokemon Snap has 214 Pokemon available in its Photodex. Like more recent Pokemon games, the Pokemon aren't numbered by their National Pokedex number. Instead, each Pokemon is numbered based on what area they first appear in the game. The good news is that you can use these numbers to figure out which areas to search when trying to fill in holes in your Photodex.
The full list of Pokemon available in New Pokemon Snap can be found below:
Florio Nature Park:
1. Vivillon
2. Pichu
3. Grookey
4. Scorbunny
5. Bouffalant
6. Pidgeot
7. Tangrowth
8. Emolga
9. Wurmple
10. Murkrow
11. Caterpie
12. Heracross
13. Pinsir
14. Dodrio
15. Ducklett
16. Swanna
17. Bidoof
18. Taillow
19. Torterra
20. Magikarp
21. Hoothoot
22. Comfey
23. Florges
24. Combee
25. Vespiquen
26. Sylveon
27. Shaymin
28. Meganium
Research Camp
29. Eevee
30. Pikachu
31. Cutiefly
32. Bunnelby
33. Stoutland
34. Starly
35. Meowth
36. Audino
37. Rattata
38. Trubbish
39. Sudowoodo
40. Dedenne
Founja Jungle
41. Aipom
42. Bounsweet
43. Metapod
44. Beautifly
45. Arbok
46. Yanmega
47. Pikipek
48. Toucannon
49. Ariados
50. Morelull
51. Slaking
52. Venusaur
53. Liepard
54. Wooper
55. Quagsire
56. Swampert
57. Ledian
58. Sobble
59. Leafeon
60. Mew
Elsewhere Forest
61. Trevenant
62. Espurr
63. Shiftry
64. Kecleon
65. Deerling
66. Sawsbuck
67. Unfezant
68. Drampa
69. Pancham
70. Bulbasaur
71. Serperior
72. Applin
73. Bewear
74. Gardevoir
75. Ninetales
76. Lotad
77. Espeon
78. Celebi
79. Milotic
Blushing Beach/Maricopia Reef
80. Wingull
81. Exeggutor
82. Crabrawler
83. Drifblim
84. Zangoose
85. Seviper
86. Bellossom
87. Inkay
88. Pyukumuku
89. Machamp
90. Stunfisk
91. Octillery
92. Corsola
93. Finneon
94. Clamperl
95. Primarina
96. Raichu
97. Sandygast
98. Sharpedo
99. Squirtle
100. Blastoise
101. Lapras
102. Mantine
103. Pelipper
104. Wailord
105. Mareanie
106. Vaporeon
107. Manaphy
Lental Seafloor
108. Luvdisc
109. Alomomola
110. Wailmer
111. Cradily
112. Lumineon
113. Qwilfish
114. Clawitzer
115. Tentacruel
116. Chinchou
117. Lanturn
118. Starmie
119. Frillish
120. Golisopod
121. Lugia
122. Wishiwashi
Sweltering Sands
123. Skorupi
124. Cacnea
125. Sandshrew
126. Trapinch
127. Flygon
128. Kangaskhan
129. Mandibuzz
130. Minior
131. Silicobra
132. Torchic
133. Helioisk
134. Lycanroc
135. Hippowdon
136. Tyranitar
137. Onix
Fireflow Volcano
138. Altaria
139. Shinx
140. Luxray
141. Talonflame
142. Monferno
143. Aerodactyl
144. Tyrantrum
145. Graveler
146. Archeops
147. Slugma
148. Torkoal
149. Charmander
150. Charizard
151. Typhlosion
152. Flareon
153. Ho-Oh
154. Volcarona
Shiver Snowfields
155. Furret
156. Cubchoo
157. Beartic
158. Mightyena
159. Weavile
160. Braviary
161. Swinub
162. Mamoswine
163. Skarmory
164. Sandslash
165. Abomasnow
166. Vulpix
167. Delibird
168. Snom
169. Frosmoth
170. Crabominable
171. Snorunt
172. Glalie
173. Froslass
174. Jynx
175. Spheal
176. Piplup
177. Vanilluxe
178. Avalugg
179. Dewgong
180. Aurorus
181. Glaceon
182. Suicune
Outaway Cave
183. Crobat
184. Joltik
185. Geodude
186. Carbink
187. Gengar
188. Noibat
189. Pumpkaboo
190. Croagunk
191. Drifloon
192. Clefairy
193. Sabeleye
194. Rampardos
195. Hydreigon
196. Goodra
197. Mawile
198. Jolteon
199. Diancie
200. Steelix
Ruins of Remembrance
201. Houndoom
202. Eldegoss
203. Natu
204. Absol
205. Salandit
206. Noivern
207. Woobat
208. Sigilyph
209. Beheeyem
210. Golurk
211. Chandelure
212. Umbreon
213. Jirachi
214. Xerneas