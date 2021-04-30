New Pokemon Snap: Every Pokemon in the Game

✖

Want to know which Pokemon are in New Pokemon Snap? We have the full Photodex available along with what area's they appear in. New Pokemon Snap has 214 Pokemon available in its Photodex. Like more recent Pokemon games, the Pokemon aren't numbered by their National Pokedex number. Instead, each Pokemon is numbered based on what area they first appear in the game. The good news is that you can use these numbers to figure out which areas to search when trying to fill in holes in your Photodex.

The full list of Pokemon available in New Pokemon Snap can be found below:

Florio Nature Park:

1. Vivillon

2. Pichu

3. Grookey

4. Scorbunny

5. Bouffalant

6. Pidgeot

7. Tangrowth

8. Emolga

9. Wurmple

10. Murkrow

11. Caterpie

12. Heracross

13. Pinsir

14. Dodrio

15. Ducklett

16. Swanna

17. Bidoof

18. Taillow

19. Torterra

20. Magikarp

21. Hoothoot

22. Comfey

23. Florges

24. Combee

25. Vespiquen

26. Sylveon

27. Shaymin

28. Meganium

Research Camp

29. Eevee

30. Pikachu

31. Cutiefly

32. Bunnelby

33. Stoutland

34. Starly

35. Meowth

36. Audino

37. Rattata

38. Trubbish

39. Sudowoodo

40. Dedenne

Founja Jungle

41. Aipom

42. Bounsweet

43. Metapod

44. Beautifly

45. Arbok

46. Yanmega

47. Pikipek

48. Toucannon

49. Ariados

50. Morelull

51. Slaking

52. Venusaur

53. Liepard

54. Wooper

55. Quagsire

56. Swampert

57. Ledian

58. Sobble

59. Leafeon

60. Mew

Elsewhere Forest

61. Trevenant

62. Espurr

63. Shiftry

64. Kecleon

65. Deerling

66. Sawsbuck

67. Unfezant

68. Drampa

69. Pancham

70. Bulbasaur

71. Serperior

72. Applin

73. Bewear

74. Gardevoir

75. Ninetales

76. Lotad

77. Espeon

78. Celebi

79. Milotic

Blushing Beach/Maricopia Reef

80. Wingull

81. Exeggutor

82. Crabrawler

83. Drifblim

84. Zangoose

85. Seviper

86. Bellossom

87. Inkay

88. Pyukumuku

89. Machamp

90. Stunfisk

91. Octillery

92. Corsola

93. Finneon

94. Clamperl

95. Primarina

96. Raichu

97. Sandygast

98. Sharpedo

99. Squirtle

100. Blastoise

101. Lapras

102. Mantine

103. Pelipper

104. Wailord

105. Mareanie

106. Vaporeon

107. Manaphy

Lental Seafloor

108. Luvdisc

109. Alomomola

110. Wailmer

111. Cradily

112. Lumineon

113. Qwilfish

114. Clawitzer

115. Tentacruel

116. Chinchou

117. Lanturn

118. Starmie

119. Frillish

120. Golisopod

121. Lugia

122. Wishiwashi

Sweltering Sands

123. Skorupi

124. Cacnea

125. Sandshrew

126. Trapinch

127. Flygon

128. Kangaskhan

129. Mandibuzz

130. Minior

131. Silicobra

132. Torchic

133. Helioisk

134. Lycanroc

135. Hippowdon

136. Tyranitar

137. Onix

Fireflow Volcano

138. Altaria

139. Shinx

140. Luxray

141. Talonflame

142. Monferno

143. Aerodactyl

144. Tyrantrum

145. Graveler

146. Archeops

147. Slugma

148. Torkoal

149. Charmander

150. Charizard

151. Typhlosion

152. Flareon

153. Ho-Oh

154. Volcarona

Shiver Snowfields

155. Furret

156. Cubchoo

157. Beartic

158. Mightyena

159. Weavile

160. Braviary

161. Swinub

162. Mamoswine

163. Skarmory

164. Sandslash

165. Abomasnow

166. Vulpix

167. Delibird

168. Snom

169. Frosmoth

170. Crabominable

171. Snorunt

172. Glalie

173. Froslass

174. Jynx

175. Spheal

176. Piplup

177. Vanilluxe

178. Avalugg

179. Dewgong

180. Aurorus

181. Glaceon

182. Suicune

Outaway Cave

183. Crobat

184. Joltik

185. Geodude

186. Carbink

187. Gengar

188. Noibat

189. Pumpkaboo

190. Croagunk

191. Drifloon

192. Clefairy

193. Sabeleye

194. Rampardos

195. Hydreigon

196. Goodra

197. Mawile

198. Jolteon

199. Diancie

200. Steelix

Ruins of Remembrance

201. Houndoom

202. Eldegoss

203. Natu

204. Absol

205. Salandit

206. Noivern

207. Woobat

208. Sigilyph

209. Beheeyem

210. Golurk

211. Chandelure

212. Umbreon

213. Jirachi

214. Xerneas