New Report Confirms the Top 200 Best-Selling N64 Games, 30 Years Later

The Nintendo 64 might not have been Nintendo’s first console, but it was arguably one of its most influential. For many gamers, the N64 era marked the start of their love for video games. Like me, you might have fond memories of playing Mario Kart 64 with the family, or taking on the task of defeating Ganondorf in the original Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Even 30 years later, the N64 is fondly remembered and still enjoyed by those lucky enough to have one at home. And in honor of the console’s 30th birthday in Japan, Circana is breaking down the top 200 games on the N64.

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The N64 released in Japan on June 23rd, 1996, with the North American release to follow in September. And what a release it was. Throughout its 5-year run, the N64 brought us some of Nintendo’s most iconic games. Many of those, including Pokemon Stadium and Super Smash Bros, predictably rank among the console’s top 10 best-sellers in the United States. But not every game in the top 200 falls exactly where you might expect it to.

N64’s Top 200 Best-Selling Games by Lifetime Sales Just Might Surprise You

Courtesy of Nintendo

To celebrate the N64’s big birthday, Circana’s senior director and video game industry advisor, Mat Piscatella, created a massive Bluesky thread detailing the top 200 best-selling games on the console. The mega-thread is based on Circana’s data for lifetime sales. And with each Bluesky post fitting just about 10 games, it’s quite a thread. If you enjoy looking at video game industry data as much as I do, it’s well worth a read through the entire list. Piscatella begins at the 200th best-selling game and works his way up to number 1.

The top 10 feature quite a few predictable names. Super Mario 64 is, of course, the best-selling N64 game of all time. But if you thought the top 10 would be a first-party Nintendo-only joint, you thought wrong. Coming in at number 2 is none other than 007: Goldeneye. I spent quite a few hours playing this one’s PvP mode with my younger brother. But I didn’t realize it sold better than Mario Kart 64, the first game my family bought for our shiny new N64 when I was a kid. I also didn’t realize Pokemon Snap sold quite as well as it did, earning it the number 10 slot for overall lifetime N64 sales.

To celebrate the not-in-the-US 30th anniversary of the launch of the Nintendo 64, here are the top 200 best-selling N64 games in the US ranked by unit sales… in reverse order… in one ridiculously long thread.Why? Why not.Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service200 – California Speed — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2026-06-23T13:40:24.882Z

Another interesting tidbit from the list is that, of the top 10 games from the N64, only one is still missing from the Nintendo Switch Online library. Now that Donkey Kong 64 has finally arrived, only Diddy Kong Racing is missing. Justice for this surprisingly great racing game ASAP, please and thank you. That game will celebrate its 29th birthday on November 24th, so maybe Nintendo will bring it to NSO then?

While poking through the list, I couldn’t help but compare it with my own childhood game collection. I was surprised to see that Harvest Moon 64 ranks so low at 129, because that was the formative farming sim for a generation. I also wouldn’t have placed the innovative but glitchy Hey You, Pikachu! at 39, even if I did beg my mom to let me rent it from Blockbuster on a regular basis. Also need some justice for Disney’s Tarzan, which was a surprisingly solid movie tie-in game and deserves better than 174 out of the top 200 in my humble opinion. I still think about how satisfying the tree gliding mechanic in that game was.

In all, it’s an interesting list that features some big first-party hits and quite a few half-forgotten gems. The list features plenty of games I haven’t thought about in years, and it’s nice to be reminded of those early gaming memories.

What was your favorite game on the N64? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!