New Set of Marvel Rivals Rewards Is Free This Week

Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is almost upon us, with a planned start date of January 10th. Plenty of big things are coming, including the Fantasic Four joining the roster, a new map, and a new game mode. And just in case that isn’t enough to keep fans invested, NetEase has announced a new set of free, exclusive rewards via Twitch Drops.

Along with new characters and features, Marvel Rivals Season 1 will bring a new storyline for fans to follow. The Season is called Eternal Night Falls, and we’ll see the heroes team up to save New York City from Dracula and Doctor Doom. As this is the first big seasonal storyline, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics are incorporated into in-game dialogue and gameplay modes throughout Marvel Rivals.

Season 1: Eternal Night Falls – Begins on Jan 10, 2025, 1 AM PST



The Fantastic Four Join Marvel Rivals!



Darkness engulfs New York as the Timestream Entanglement leaves Doctor Strange trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane, scattering the Darkhold pages. Dracula and Doctor Doom… pic.twitter.com/n0tFV8m1gm — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 6, 2025

Since launch, Marvel Rivals has treated fans to a fair share of free items. From free skins to December’s free Twitch Drop rewards, free-to-play players have been able to grab a few shiny new things without spending a single Unit. As the game leaves the shiny new phase of trying to attract new players, free stuff is likely going to get even harder to come by. That’s as good a reason as any to take advantage of these January Twitch drop rewards.

Similar to the first set of Twitch drops, this set will include a spray, nameplate, and a free costume for players to redeem. To get the items, fans will need to tune into approved Marvel Rivals streams that have drops enabled. They’ll also need to be sure to link their Marvel Rivals account with Twitch so the rewards can be delivered right to the in-game inbox.

Three New Free Twitch Drops Arrive with Marvel Rivals: Season 1

The new Twitch Drops will be available on January 10th, aligning with the official start of Season 1 in Marvel Rivals. Players will have until January 25th to watch Twitch streams and redeem the special free rewards. This time around, the free items center on goddess of the Underworld, Hela, and naturally the Marvel Rivals mascot Galacta makes an appearance. Like the last set of Twitch Drops, each item is Will of Galacta themed, but we’re leaving Magneto alone and leaning into a different beloved Marvel villain instead.

🎉 Twitch Drops: Season 1 Part I is Coming Soon!



Mark your calendars – starting January 10th, 12:00 UTC/ 4 AM PST , Twitch Drops return to Marvel Rivals with exclusive rewards!



💥Stay tuned for more updates. Follow our social media channels and visit our official website news… pic.twitter.com/AntgWsABaJ — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) January 8, 2025

The free Twitch Drop rewards players can earn, and the amount of watch time required to get them, are:

Hela Will of Galacta Spray – 30 Minutes

Hela Will of Galacta Nameplate – 1 Hour

Hela Will of Galacta Costume – 4 Hours

For those yearning to give Hela a purple-themed makeover, it’ll take four hours of viewing Twitch streams in the Marvel Rivals category. Keep an eye out for the “Drops Enabled” tag to make sure the viewing hours count. To check progress towards the biggest reward in the bunch, head to the Drops Inventory page in Twitch. This is also where earned rewards can be redeemed, which will send the items over to the Marvel Rivals in-game mail. Once Twitch Drop rewards arrive, players have 30 days to redeem them before they expire.