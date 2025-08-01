SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide Announced With First Trailer

Rumors about the next SpongeBob SquarePants game have been floating around for a while. But despite growing leaks that suggested everything from the game’s title to its release date, THQ Nordic had not yet officially revealed its new game. But on August 1st, that changed with the official reveal of SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide. The game’s first official trailer debuted during the THQ Nordic Showcase 2025 and is now available for all SpongeBob fans to enjoy.

The SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide announcement trailer is a little over 2 minutes long. So, fans get a pretty solid look at what this latest 3D SpongeBob adventure will entail. The game will find SpongeBob working to save Bikini Bottom after a showdown between King Neptune and the Flying Dutchman unleashes chaos. Players will be able to switch between playing as SpongeBob and Patrick, using their unique skills to tackle platforming challenges and epic boss battles. To get a first look at the game, you can check out the official trailer below:

In true SpongeBob fashion, the trailer features David Hasselhoff singing a sea shanty that tells us all about the story behind Titans of the Tide. THQ Nordic’s description also confirms that the original voice cast of SpongeBob has returned for the game, so you’ll hear the authentic tones of SpongeBob, Patrick, and more as you explore Bikini Bottom. Along with a look at the story and animation, the trailer confirms key details about the game’s upcoming release.

As previous leaks suggested, SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide will release on November 18th. It will be available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. The game will have a digital standard edition along with a physical Ghostly Edition release for consoles and PC.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide is currently available for pre-order. And yes, there are pre-order bonuses. Those who pre-order the game will get a “Natural Costume Pack” featuring birthday suit looks for both SpongeBob and Patrick.

The standard edition of the game is priced at $39.99 for all platforms. However, Steam is offering a pre-order discount of 10% off, bringing the game down to $35.99 through November 18th. Digital versions of the game haven’t yet been listed for sale on other platforms in the U.S., so it’s unclear if the discount will only be available for the PC edition.

Image courtesy of THQ Nordic

If you want to upgrade your SpongeBob gaming experience, there is a physical collector’s edition of Titans of the Tide, as well. The Ghostly Edition includes a physical copy of the game, along with the following collectible items:

Golden Spatula Keychain

SpongeBob Squarepants: Titans of the Tide Steelbook

Natural Costume Pack pre-order bonus

5 Lenticular Cards featuring game art

Flying Dutchman sew-on patch

Tidal Season Pass for Titans of the Tide

The Ghostly Edition of SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide costs $89.99 USD. It will be available for PC, PS5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide releases on November 18th for all platforms. Are you looking forward to returning to Bikini Bottom in this new game? Let us know in the comments below!