Castlevania Blu-ray Box Set Includes a Ouija Board, Tarot Cards, and More

The original Castlevania animated series from producer Adi Shankar and writer Warren Ellis ran for 4 seasons on Netflix from 2017 to 2021, and is widely regarded as one of the best video game adaptations of all-time. That said, the follow up series Castlevania: Nocturne has continued that acclaim, and is expected to get a third season, though this has not been confirmed by Netflix thus far. So, when we say that a Castlevania: Complete Series Blu-ray box set has been released, we’re referring to the original run. Superfans will be happy to know that the exceptional artwork from the show has carried over into the design for this jam-packed collection.

Inside the gorgeous faux wood packaging for the set that features the main characters Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Alucard. Inside the box you’ll find a 6-disc Blu-ray set with all 32 episodes, a 72-page Color Booklet, Window Clings, Castlevania-themed Tarot Cards (The Star, The Emperor, and The Fool – Trevor, Dracula, and Alucard), and an Ouija game board. Special features on the release include:

Art Galleries

Storyboards

Trailers

Production Animatics

Voice Actor Interviews

Pre-orders for the Castlevania Blu-ray box set are fresh out of the gate, and can be found here on Amazon and here at Crunchyroll for $154.98 with a release date set for September 30th. We would expect that price to come down ahead of the release date and, on Amazon at least, you will automatically get the lowest price offered between the time you order and the time it ships. Note that this is a limited edition release, and will likely sell out before long.

Castlevania: Nocturne Season Three Ideas

Recently, Samuel Deats had an interview with the outlet Collider to discuss potential ideas for Nocturne’s future. With the gaming franchise exploring countless stories across timelines, and sometimes universes, there’s plenty of material for the animated series to pull from. Should the recent series continue, Deats is hoping to explore one of the most beloved stories of the series, Symphony of the Night.

“Certainly, we have tried to set the stage for and have always wanted to do a Symphony of the Night adaptation.” Deats said, “But, as Adam said, there is a broad universe in Castlevania. This isn’t our first rodeo when it comes to the question mark in between seasons. When the second season of the original series came out, there was a couple-month lull where we were just waiting to find out if we were going to keep going with the series. Same thing happened after Season 4. There was interest in continuing Castlevania, but there was a question mark about it then, as well. I think there’s still a lot of confidence in the franchise as a whole, so we’ll see how things play out over the coming weeks. Regardless, I think there’s still a lot of love and a lot of places to go with the series that I think fans would love to see.”