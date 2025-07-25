SpongeBob SquarePants Leak Sets Release Date for New Game

There’s no doubt that SpongeBob SquarePants is one of Nickelodeon’s most well-known characters. The cheerful sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea has spawned many popular memes, including several that were immortalized in a Magic: The Gathering set. Aside from TV and movies, SpongeBob and friends have starred in a number of video game spin-offs. Thanks to a recent leak, we just might have details for when we’re getting our next video game adventure with SpongeBob and co.

The last few years have seen a good number of games for SpongeBob fans to enjoy. But there’s always room for more new adventures. Last year saw the release of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game. The game got fairly decent reviews, but it didn’t quite take off despite the popularity of SpongeBob’s pink friend. Now, many fans are looking forward to what’s next for SpongeBob games. The next game has not officially been announced, but THQ Nordic has previously teased it was working on something new. Leaks have subsequently emerged, suggesting that the game is likely to be announced soon.

Image via SEGA

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide first leaked back in June, when the game received a rating in South Korea. At that time, fans started to speculate that the game would likely be announced and released within a few months. Beyond the title and a few basic details, not much about the game was revealed with this leak. We know that it will be published by THQ Nordic, who have worked on SpongeBob games in the past, and that it was rated Ages 12 and Up. Now, French publication Dealabs Magazine claims to have intel about the game’s release date and more.

New SpongeBob Game Reportedly Headed to Switch 2 and Others this November

According to the publication, which does not name the source of its “exclusive information,” SpongeBob Squarepants: Titans of the Tides will come out later this year. Specifically, the game is reportedly targeting a November 18th release date. It’s expected that the game will be officially revealed along with this release date in the coming days. Given the mounting evidence of a pending Nintendo Direct showcase, it’s possible we will hear about this game, along with others like Metroid Prime 4, next week.

As the initial rating in South Korea suggests, Titans of the Tide will be a console release. It is reportedly going to be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch 2. If true, this will be an exciting addition to the relatively slim lineup of existing Switch 2 games.

Image courtesy of Netflix / Nickelodeon Movies

Given the existence of ratings in a few different countries, it’s likely that the game does in fact exist. The title SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tides is also probably all but verified at this point. As for the specific release date and platforms, that remains speculation until THQ Nordic makes an official announcement. But it does seem we’re likely to hear about the latest SpongeBob game soon enough.

