Tomb Raider Fans Given Hope New Game Is Going to Be Revealed Very Soon

There is some hope that the next Tomb Raider game isn’t super far away. The Tomb Raider franchise is a cornerstone of gaming. Not only did it inspire other great franchises like Uncharted, but it gave gaming one of its most iconic protagonists that has transcended the industry. Lara Croft has become such an icon, that she has her own movies and numerous video games, including appearances in other franchises like Call of Duty. However, the Tomb Raider series hasn’t had a new game since 2018, meaning we are steadily approaching a full decade without one of gaming’s greatest adventurers.

Back in 2013, Crystal Dynamics rebooted the Tomb Raider series to be more violent, mature, and gritty. It spawned two sequels, rounding out a trilogy that served as an origin story for Lara Croft, ultimately showing how she became the “Tomb Raider”. The games were very well received and it was clear that this was the start of a new era of Tomb Raider rather than the end of one. It seems like the next game will embrace Lara Croft being experienced and in her element this time, rather than still trying to learn the ropes. A new Tomb Raider game has been in the works for a while, but we have very few details on the game.

New Tomb Raider Game May Be Revealed Next Month

rise of the tomb raider

Many have been hoping to see the new Tomb Raider revealed at the last few summer gaming events or The Game Awards, but we’ve gotten nothing. However, a new rumor may give fans something to cling to. Reputable gaming insider NateTheHate was asked by someone whether we’d see any updates on Tomb Raider, Project 007, or The Wolf Among Us 2 at Summer Game Fest in June. All of these games were announced years ago, but updates have been few and far between, so naturally, fans want some news on them. NateTheHate noted that he knows at least one of those games will be there, but neglected to reveal which one(s). Of course, the words “at least” suggest there could be multiple, but we will be getting an update on one of these dormant games if he’s right.

Crystal Dynamics was working on Marvel’s Avengers for a number of years and has been assisting on the development of Xbox’s Perfect Dark, but they’ve likely been working on this new Tomb Raider game for three or four years. Given these are fairly linear games with light exploration, it seems like that would be the right amount of time for the game to be somewhat imminent.

The Tomb Raider games historically don’t have long drawn out marketing cycles either, so if it is announced this summer, it would make sense to see it released this fall. If not this year, maybe next fall, as next spring will be dominated by GTA 6. A new Tomb Raider TV series is also in the works, so it would make sense for Crystal Dynamics to get a new game out soon so that there can be synergy across the franchise.

