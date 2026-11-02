Next Kingdom Come Game Release Date Delayed, According to New Rumor

Fans looking forward to the next entry in the Kingdom Come saga from Warhorse Studios may have to wait a bit longer if a recent rumor is to be believed. According to , an undisclosed source shared that the recent cyberattack at Warhorse Studios has caused a bit of a stir. While the user states that “the situation is expected to be resolved within approximately a week,” the user also clarifies that the game is not expected to launch in the first half of 2027.

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Further rumored details suggest that the next Kingdom Come will likely be shown at a “major European gaming event” at some point next Summer. The release will then follow sometime later. The user indicates they have an idea of which event this will be, but doesn’t wish to share details that they are not confident in. Just like with any unverified rumor, do not take any of these details as hard-and-fast fact until they are substantiated by official sources.

The Recent Cyberattack at Warhorse Studios

Courtesy of Warhorse Studios

In August, details emerged concerning the release window of the next Kingdom Come game when the PR director for the development team, Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, shared that the next game was slated for the next fiscal year. That would position the game to release after the start of the next fiscal year on April 1, 2027. With Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launching in early 2025, it’s highly unlikely that this title is a full-blown sequel, given that the original 2-year window is rather small for a game of this magnitude.

However, on October 27th, the development team released an official statement acknowledging a Cybersecurity incident. This has led to an investigation into the incident and which included “unauthorized access to company systems” and data. The team has had to work with authorities and security experts to investigate and tighten the studio’s security infrastructure. The CEO of Warhorse Studios, Martin Frývaldský, made the following statement:

“This is a serious incident for Warhorse Studios and everyone affected. Our immediate priority is to secure our systems, establish the full extent of the breach, and take the necessary steps to protect our employees, partners, and community. We are dedicating the resources needed to address this situation and will communicate further information as soon as we responsibly can.”

On October 30th, the team shared an update. They have been able to assess the nature of the attack and are now investigating the scope. As it has been officially determined that a data breach occurred, the team, as well as security experts, are attempting to find out just how much data was compromised. They will continue to update as the investigation moves forward. Of course, it stands to reason that this attack may have an impact not only on the development of a subsequent Kingdom Come game, but also on The Lord of the Rings open-world RPG that has been confirmed to be in development at the studio.

For now, we’ll have to wait until we hear official news from Warhorse concerning the development timelines of these two projects. As the next Kingdom Come game was announced as “a new Kingdom Come adventure,” the likelihood that this is KCD3 is low. Still, fans of the series are undoubtedly eager to learn more about the project. Stay tuned for more as the situation at Warhorse Studios develops in the coming weeks and months.