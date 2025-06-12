Ninja Gaiden 2 Black Hits Lowest Price Ever for Limited Time

Koei Tecmo surprised fans with the announcement of the remake of Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, and now is the perfect time to pick up the remastered title. Normally priced at $49.99, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is at an all-time low thanks to a deal at Fanatical, marking it down to $30.39 on Steam. This deal won’t last forever, so fans of the series or those looking to get into it before Platinum’s Ninja Gaiden 4 releases won’t want to miss out on this deal.

While Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is at its lowest price yet on Fanatical, there are other sales with the game at a historical low. The title is also on sale at Steam for $34.99 with the same price available on PlayStation 5 through the digital store, but neither is as good as the Fanatical deal currently. The Fanatical deal is available until June 23rd which matches the regular sale on Steam. PlayStation fans have until June 19th to purchase the game on sale.

ninja gaiden 2 black’s fast-paced combat.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black follows Ryu Hayabusa and is considered one of the best action games of all time. The remaster has enhanced the visuals, new difficulty options, and new characters to play. Players will also notice quality-of-life features that make the game feel more like a modern title. Regardless of your skill level, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black is an excellent way to dive into the legendary series.

Both veterans of the series and newcomers can enjoy Ninja Gaiden Black 2 and use it as a way to prepare for Ninja Gaiden 4 which will release on October 20. While Ryu Hayabusa returns in this upcoming title, a new character is also available, perfectly bridging the gap between returning players and newcomers to the series.