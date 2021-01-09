Ninja Teases Role in New TV Show

✖

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins might be one of the biggest stars on the internet, but it seems like he's about to take his talents to an entirely new realm. Teased on social media recently, Blevins divulged that he's soon going to take part in a TV show. Best of all, it doesn't sound like this will be a one-off venture for the Twitch celebrity.

Blevins took to Twitter recently and announced that he had spent time this week doing work for an upcoming TV series. While you might assume that Blevins would be playing himself in this show, that doesn't seem to be the case. The personality instead specified that it is a voice over role. "I actually recorded my first voice over for a main role in a TV show today," Blevins said in his tweet. "Although I can’t share more yet, voice acting is so fun. A huge passion of mine that I’m starting to get to live out."

I actually recorded my first voice over for a main role in a tv show today. Although I can’t share more yet, voice acting is so fun. A huge passion of mine that I’m starting to get to live out 😭 — Ninja (@Ninja) January 8, 2021

Perhaps the most notable part of this message from Blevins is that he notes that this work he's doing is for a "main role" in a TV series. This seems to indicate that this will show will be something he is involved in quite a bit. While much of the streamer's time is consumed by, well, streaming, it sounds like this series will be a prominent new staple in his output moving forward.

It's also important to mention that considering how much Blevins says he enjoys this work, it might not be the sole appearance he has in a TV program or cartoon. Assuming that Blevins ends up finding more opportunities in this field, perhaps his iconic voice will begin showing up in many other shows in the future.

For now, we still don't know when Blevins or the company that he's working with will unveil this TV series that he's part of, but we'll be sure to keep an eye out in the coming weeks and months. Until then, you can keep up with everything else associated with Ninja right here.