One of the Most Expensive Nintendo 3DS Games Is Set to Finally Fall in Price

One of the most expensive games in the Nintendo 3DS catalog is poised to finally begin falling in price. Since the closure of the 3DS eShop just a few years back, some games tied to the throwback Nintendo handheld have started to see their physical versions increase in price pretty substantially. While most 3DS games still range in price between $20 and $40, others have started to go for well over $100. Fortunately, for those looking to buy one of these pricier games on the platform, it’s likely going to begin to drop soon.

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As of this week, Nintendo has released Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on Nintendo Switch platforms. This long-awaited follow-up to Tomodachi Life expands on the social sim elements of the previous game and allows players to engage in all sorts of shenanigans with their customizable Mii character in an island setting. While Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream isn’t the biggest Nintendo exclusive of 2026 by any means, it’s set to resonate with a very hardcore group of players.

The reason that Living the Dream’s release is notable is because Tomodachi Life has been highly sought after in recent years. Since the game was only ever released for 3DS, the only way to officially play it has been to seek out a copy. This demand has resulted in prices for Tomodachi Life skyrocketing, reaching a peak of more than $150 on average in 2024. This value has fallen a bit since, but it has still seen Tomodachi Life selling consistently between $100 and $110.

In theory, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream now being out should diminish this demand for the 3DS entry just a bit. As a result, with demand set to fall, prices should dip in tandem, which could see Tomodachi Life beginning to sell for a much more reasonable value. There’s no guarantee that this process will happen quickly, but by the end of 2026, I would be shocked if the game is still going for over $100 on average.

Then again, if many try out Living the Dream for themselves and find it to be lacking in comparison to Tomodachi Life, then the opposite could happen, and the game’s price could spike further. This seems very unlikely, however, especially given that many other situations like this that have played out in the past have been beneficial for game collectors. So if you’ve been on the hunt for Tomodachi Life for yourself, keep an eye on how its price may change in months to follow.

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