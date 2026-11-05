Nintendo Boss Responds to Potential for Another Switch 2 Price Increase

As other consoles and hardware rise in price, fans have worried that the Nintendo Switch 2 will too. The good news is that Nintendo fans can breathe easier for now, as Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa remains confident that the company will not increase the price of its flagship console. This news follows Nintendo’s latest financial results and comes as rising memory costs continue to affect the gaming industry. Nintendo already increased the Switch 2’s price in September, leaving consumers wondering whether another adjustment could arrive before the holidays.

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According to Bloomberg, Nintendo’s operating profit fell 16% to 73.9 billion yen, approximately $467 million, during the quarter ending September 30. Sales also declined 15%, showing a difficult period for Nintendo. Other reports indicate a decline in Nintendo Switch 2 sales during the quarter. Despite these disappointing numbers, Nintendo does not appear to have any plans to raise the price of the Nintendo Switch 2. With The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake arriving in time for the holidays, there could be a major push that helps justify Nintendo’s confidence.

Nintendo Currently Has No Plans for Another Switch 2 Price Increase

Another report from Reuters, Furukawa confirmed that Nintendo has sufficient memory supplies to meet its projected Switch 2 sales of 16.5 million units for the financial year ending March 2027. This is one reason why the Nintendo President suggests the company is not currently considering additional price changes. This is some reassurance for fans that the Nintendo Switch 2’s price will remain as is for the time being.

Microsoft and Sony have already raised the price of the PlayStation and Xbox and other services on multiple occasions. This should illustrate how rising hardware costs are affecting the entire gaming industry and how consumers are suffering for it. PC gaming is a completely different game, in which many gamers cannot afford to purchase new pieces for their gaming rigs.

Nintendo is certainly pinning a lot of hope on the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time this holiday season. It is competing with Grand Theft Auto 6, but the original Ocarina of Time is one of the greatest games ever made, and it is already looking like a huge success according to reviews. It remains to be seen, but after some middling releases this year, the Nintendo Switch 2 needs a heavy-hitting, widely appealing release in 2026.

There is still plenty that could change, and while Nintendo’s president is confident there is no upcoming price change, it isn’t definite. With the state of gaming, it is definitely possible this could change, especially if hardware costs continue to increase. For now, Nintendo fans can rest easy knowing the Switch 2’s price is here to stay.