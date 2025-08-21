Nintendo Switch 2 Price Increase Is Definitely Coming and It Might Happen Sooner Than You Think

Nintendo fans who have not already transitioned to the Nintendo Switch 2 may want to consider doing so sooner rather than later. The console launched on June 5, 2025, and has already seen some great games released in Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza. The console set fans back $449.99, but that might not be the case for much longer. With Microsoft already having announced plans to raise the cost of the Xbox, and Sony now raising the price of the PlayStation 5, there is a good chance that Nintendo will do the same with its newest console, the Nintendo Switch 2.

With upgraded hardware, expanded features, and rising production costs, it makes sense that the Nintendo Switch 2 would be priced higher than the original Nintendo Switch. However, fans could see this price go higher if Nintendo follows suit with the rest of the industry. Sony quoted that it was navigating “a challenging economic environment,” and Nintendo could very well do the same.

All Consoles Have Now Increased in Price Except Switch 2

image by comicbook.com via Nintendo, sony, and microsoft.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the last remaining console that has not seen a price increase. That said, Nintendo has recently raised the price of the Nintendo Switch, demonstrating the company’s willingness to do so. With Sony now increasing the cost of a PlayStation 5, it wouldn’t be surprising for Nintendo to do the same. The economic situation is constantly changing, but recently prices across the board have gone up.

Nintendo has hinted in the past that it may change the cost of the Nintendo Switch 2 after its launch. But now that every other console has done so, a price hike is even more likely than before. The PlayStation 5 consoles have seen a roughly $50 increase in price, but this does not indicate how much an increase the Nintendo Switch 2 could see.

The Time to Buy a Switch 2 Is Now

There is no guarantee that the Nintendo Switch 2 will increase in price. If it does, there is no telling when this could happen. To avoid a price increase, purchasing a Nintendo Switch 2 now is the best option. As the economy changes and the holidays approach, Nintendo could raise prices to take advantage of the increased sales potential.

Nintendo could also raise the price based on how its flagship titles sell. Kirby Air Riders is the next big game by the studio, and it is planned to launch on November 20, 2025. Nintendo may look at how this game sells and then determine whether or not to increase the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 accordingly.

It is a dark time for gamers as console and game prices continue to rise. There is hope that when the economy shifts, these prices may revert to their original costs, but there is no guarantee. Anyone who has been on the fence about getting a Nintendo Switch 2 should act quickly in case Nintendo follows the rest of the industry.