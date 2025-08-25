New Nintendo Direct Reportedly Happening Very Soon

Over the last month, Nintendo has held pretty much every kind of livestream other than a general Nintendo Direct. We’ve had a Partner Showcase, an Indie World livestream, and even a presentation entirely dedicated to Kirby Air Riders. However, Nintendo has avoided any kind of discussion about a general Direct, which is the one thing fans have been clamoring to see. Over the last few weeks, rumors have been circulating that we’ll see a general Nintendo Direct take place in the month of September, and it seems that rumor is starting to gain a lot more steam.

Nintendo Directs have typically happened in the month of September, but this year’s schedule has been thrown off a bit following the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 in June. The leaker known as Switch Force claimed earlier this month that a Nintendo Direct will still happen in September. Sources for Video Games Chronicle are now backing that claim, stating that a Nintendo Direct will happen in “mid-September.” Switch Force has also posted again, this time seemingly hinting at a date of September 12th for the livestream. A Friday would be an unusual choice for a Nintendo Direct, but it has been an unusual year so far.

Why a Nintendo Direct Has to Happen Soon

While we don’t know for certain if that September 12th date will hold up, a Nintendo Direct in the next few weeks is a very safe bet. Despite holding three livestreams over the last month, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the rest of 2025, as well as early 2026. The biggest question mark right now is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which is slated to be released before the end of the year, but doesn’t have a set date. With Pokemon Legends: Z-A arriving in October and Kirby Air Riders in November, it now seems very likely that Metroid Prime 4 will be released in December, right in the middle of the holiday season. An announcement in September would give Nintendo a nice bit of breathing room to build hype for the game over the coming months.

On top of Metroid Prime 4, we still don’t know when to expect Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. The Koei Tecmo developed game showed up in the Indie World presentation a few weeks ago, but also does not have a release date, despite supposedly coming in 2025. On top of all that, this year is the 40th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros., and Nintendo has not announced any plans to celebrate. We also haven’t seen any announcements about the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is currently scheduled to be released on April 3, 2026.

With September just around the corner, it’s a safe bet that we’ll have an announcement very soon. Nintendo has a lot to build hype for over the next eight months or so, and that’s not even mentioning some of the Switch 1 games that have already been announced for 2026, including Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. With some fans no doubt still trying to decide if they want to upgrade to a Switch 2 this holiday season, it’s time for Nintendo to pull out the stops to get people excited.

Do you think we’ll get a general Nintendo Direct next month? What are you hoping to see announced? Share your thoughts with me down in the comments section!