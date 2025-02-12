Nintendo Insider Teases February Direct Is Still Happening

The Nintendo Switch 2 looms, and fans are eagerly awaiting the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2nd. While not much is known about the Nintendo Switch 2 and its titles, many are still enjoying the original Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has confirmed the Nintendo Switch will still receive some support, and rumors suggest fans will see a new Nintendo Direct for the Nintendo Switch before the Direct in April focusing on the Nintendo Switch 2. In fact, a Nintendo insider teases information about this Direct, including when fans can expect to see it. But when will Nintendo release this rumored Direct and what will it focus on?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nintendo insider Jeff Grubb spoke about this upcoming Nintendo Direct on his podcast, sharing when fans can expect to see it, and it is coming up very soon. Grubb teased the upcoming Nintendo Switch Direct will air at some point in February. This information comes from what Grubb calls a reliable source and he further states he asked twice to verify this. Grubb doesn’t believe it will be a large Direct, but more in line with a Mini-Direct or Partner Showcase.

It is important to remember that leaks and rumors are not guaranteed and may not be true. The only way to be certain about a Nintendo Direct of any kind is to wait until Nintendo officially confirms this. Reliable sources can be wrong, even when they have been correct about past leaks and rumors.

If Nintendo does host a Direct in February, it will likely focus on smaller games, or perhaps one last big title before making the jump to the Nintendo Switch 2. A smaller Direct would likely focus on various indie games or third-party titles already planned for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch Online.

February is proving to be a good month for gaming, as PlayStation has announced a State of Play for today, February 12th, which will showcase numerous games on that console. Nintendo has typically always held a Direct in February, but the Nintendo Switch 2’s imminent Direct and release may change this.

Only time will tell if the leaks and rumors are true. Grubb’s tease certainly lends more credit to these, but Nintendo has not confirmed if there will be a February Direct. Fans are hopeful, especially those who do not plan to get the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. Rumors about Nintendo’s consoles have been numerous recently, even hinting toward a price increase for Nintendo Switch Online.

The Nintendo Switch still has a lot of life in it, and we are excited to see what it is capable of in the final months before the Nintendo Switch 2 launches. What are you looking forward to seeing in the rumored Direct? Let us know in the comments below what games you want to see in the rumored Nintendo Switch Direct!