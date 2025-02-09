Next Nintendo Direct in Doubt After Insider Shares New Update

For several years now, Nintendo Direct presentations have taken place in the month of February. Not all presentations have fit the same format; some have focused on a single game, like the 2020 Nintendo Direct that featured Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Other years have seen a Partner Showcase instead, like the one in February 2024. Either way, February presentations have been a constant in the Nintendo Switch era. While we know of a presentation set to take place on April 2nd centered on Nintendo Switch 2, fans have held out hope for a February livestream focused on the current system.

More than a week into February, Nintendo has made no such announcement, leaving fans to continue speculating. Some have turned to Nate the Hate, who accurately leaked the date of the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal. However, even Nate is unsure whether or not a presentation will be happening this month. In a reply to a user on X/Twitter, the leaker said that he has nothing concrete to share.

“Have nothing to share. Beyond there being rumored talk of a February Direct, I haven’t heard anything about one or when one might happen,” Nate the Hate replied to one poster. “I’m currently in the dark on whether a February Direct will come to be or not.”

pokemon legends: Z-A will be released on nintendo switch in 2025

While a lack of a Nintendo Direct would be disappointing, it wouldn’t mean a total lack of news from Nintendo over the next two months. Pokemon Day is coming up on February 27th, and while The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have not made an announcement yet, a Pokemon Presents livestream has become a yearly tradition on that day. That means the end of the month will likely see a lot of new information on Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which has been confirmed to release at some point in 2025. We’ve seen nothing from the game since it was announced on last year’s Pokemon Day, but it’s possible we could get a lot more information soon.

In addition to Pokemon Day, March 10th happens to be Mario Day. Nintendo usually celebrates its mustachioed mascot with a bunch of discounts, but last year also saw some big news. We got release dates for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, as well as the announcement of a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Even if there won’t be a Nintendo Direct this month, we could still get some Mario news in about four weeks.

Readers should keep in mind that Nate the Hate did not say that we won’t get a Nintendo Direct this month, only that he has no insider information about whether or not it will happen; basically, there is still some hope for it. For the time being, fans will just have to wait patiently for an announcement from Nintendo. Whatever the case might be, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year, and there should be a lot to look forward to regardless!

