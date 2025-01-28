Nintendo Doubles Down on Donkey Kong Redesign (& Not Everyone’s Happy)

Nintendo is changing a beloved character right in front of our eyes. Redesigning a character, especially one from a popular franchise, can be challenging for some to process. Nintendo has seen its fair share of redesigns over the years, with Mario and Link being prime examples. In these instances, though, this was due to a new creative approach of the specific Mario and Link were appearing in. Now, it seems that one classic Mario figure is getting an updated look within the entire Nintendo property rather than for a single game. After much speculation following the reveal of Mario Kart 9 in the Nintendo Switch 2 first look video, fans have now spotted another instance of the Donkey Kong redesign from an official Nintendo source.

As seen on the Japanese Nintendo Store website, the Donkey Kong Memo & Masking Tape product showcases the now not-so-stubborn gorilla in different forms. With a more open facial expression, specifically around the eyes, Donkey Kong’s usual grouchy demeanor has been changed to a less evil look. The character also appears to have darker fur, a vertical groove under his nose (a philtrum), and nails whereas his sidekick Diddy Kong, stays the same.

Donkey Kong Gets an Official Redesign in New Nintendo Store Product

As to why this change occurred, the educated guess could be that they wanted to make Donkey Kong a friendlier face to look at, seeing that the character could be taking on more of a protagonist role in the future. With this being said, two memo cards still showcase his infamous frown, but the surrounding eye area is open, giving more room for expression. The best example that could be attributed to the range could be Sonic, as the character has striking similarities in the eyes.

This change might seem little to some, but long-time Nintendo fans aren’t too happy with the redesign. On the r/nintendo Reddit page, user Icy-ConcentrationC noted the stark contrast between the old and new designs stating how history is being rewritten in front of our eyes. One user named Wernershnitzl added, “Wonder why they decided to get rid of the brow? An attempt to make him more friendly-looking to kids maybe?”

Another frustrated user expressed their despise for the new look by writing, “That brow gave Donkey Kong personality. I’m disappointed they took that detail away. Now he looks like a generic cartoon ape with a tie.” Some say that the design is a step backward, as one user states, “He looks like a bad late 80’s cartoon now.”

A Screenshot from the Nintendo Switch 2 First Look gave a glimpse at the Donkey Kong redesign in Mario Kart 9.

This retro-inspired look has grown on some fans, with many stating the redesign embodies the NES style look. One user writes, “I like the new look. As someone who grew up looking at instruction manuals for NES games, the move to have Mario and Donkey Kong’s appearance more inspired by that classic artwork is fun to see.” Some users point out that this change doesn’t make sense if it’s just for Mario Kart 9, with some speculating that a potential Donkey Kong game could be in the works.

While the new redesign might take time for fans to process, Nintendo’s overhaul could just be for the time being. It could be possible that the company is testing the waters to see what works for the character. It is important to note that Diddy Kong hasn’t gotten a redesign, so this could potentially be a sign that the change might be temporary. As for now, Donkey Kong will continue to rumble in the jungle on Nintendo Switch with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, which launched on January 16.