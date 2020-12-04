Nintendo Switch Makes Classic Nintendo Game Available for Limited Time

✖

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players have a classic Nintendo game to enjoy, but only for a limited time. Today, via the Nintendo eShop, Nintendo released Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light, a localization of the first-ever Fire Emblem game that released back in 1990 via the Famicon, but only in Japan. Until now, it's never been available in the west. That said, it's only available until the Fire Emblem series’ 30th anniversary. In other words, if you want to own the classic game and play it, you will need to cop it before March 31, 2021.

On the eShop, the game only costs $5.99 and requires a very humble 30 MB of space, but it's also available at retail via the "Fire Emblem 30th Anniversary Edition”, a $50 version of the game, which comes with a variety of additive and physical goodies.

To accompany the limited-time release, Nintendo has released a new and official launch trailer, which can be checked out via the Nintendo of America tweet below:

Experience the very first game in the #FireEmblem series, localized in English for the first time and enhanced with newly added features! Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light is available now on Nintendo Switch!https://t.co/VvgCzR6wGi pic.twitter.com/VRw4eoqQzJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 4, 2020

"Meet Marth and recruit some of the most beloved Fire Emblem characters in their 8-bit glory as you play through all 25 chapters of this classic Famicom tactical role-playing game, localized and released for the first time in North America -- for a limited time," reads an official pitch of the game. "From defending the kingdom of Talys to facing off against the titular Shadow Dragon, this scrappy hero must be poised to take on any challenge. Luckily, he has a capable group of allies at his side: Tiki, Minerva, the Whitewing Sisters, and more! See Marth’s humble beginnings from a refugee in Talys to the hero of Archanea!"

