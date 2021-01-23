Nintendo Game Boy Getting New Exclusive Game 31 Years After Release

✖

Nintendo Game Boy is getting a new and exclusive game 31 years after it released in 1989, courtesy of Green Boy Games and Kickstarter. In 2021, everyone and their mother's sister's fiance's pet Banana Slug may want a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and games for them, but there also a few nostalgic gamers who would love a reason to break out the Nintendo Game Boy, one of the greatest handheld consoles ever made. That said, it's not often the 31-year-old, soon to be 32-year-old, nostalgic hardware gets a new game, but that's exactly what it's getting this spring. More specifically, and after a successful Kickstarter campaign, The Shapeshifter will release sometime this spring, and right now, the only way to play it will be the Nintendo Game Boy.

As the Kickstarter notes, the developer has released several Nintendo Game Boy games in the past, and just like those, this will one will be mostly limited to physical cartridges in order "to keep alive the spirit" of the "legendary console" alive.

As for the game itself, you play as Elliot "an ordinary person" who goes to spend a weekend in the mountains with some friends. That said, the camping trip is quickly interrupted by a little elf asking for your help in saving his world from a wizard. To this end, the elf grants you a special power: whatever animal you touch, you become. However, the power only lasts until dawn, which means you need to achieve your goal before the sun rises.

If anyone of this sounds interesting to you, be sure to check out the Kickstarter, which has already raised nearly $19,000, far more than its $7,304 goal. In the meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links listed below: