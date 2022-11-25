Nintendo Switch Stealth Release is a 2001 Classic

A new Nintendo Switch stealth release is here, and it's the re-release of a classic PC game from 2001. In other words, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a 21-year-old game. This is the first time the game in question has come to a Nintendo platform and consoles in general. More specifically, for $9 -- thanks to a 40 percent launch discount that knocks the game down from its normal $15 price point -- and 1.5 GB of space Switch users can now play an updated version of Blade of Darkness that was released back in 2021.

Originally developed by Rebel Act Studios and published by the now EA-owned Codemasters, Blade of Darkness is an action-adventure game that debuted to a 75 on Metacritic. As you may know, 2001 was a year that saw the likes of Halo, GTA 3, Metal Gear Solid 2, and many other all-time great games release, It was one of the best years in gaming, and thus this title flew well under the radar.

"A grim new threat looms over The Central Kingdoms," reads an official blurb about the game. "The borders protected by the fierce King's Knights are no longer secure. The fearsome orc clans, more numerous than ever, lurk on all roads. The proud nomadic peoples of the steppes are on the alert, for strange beasts prowl the darkness. Not even the stout dwarves, hidden in their underground palaces, seem safe from threat – from the unknown tunnels of its mines, a foul army of hideous creatures advances inexorably."

The game's official description continues: "Chaos seizes the World. Only the memory of the oldest recalls the exploits of a hero and a few warriors, who in other times fought against the forces of Chaos. Ianna, the mother of all living beings, gave the hero a powerful sword to enter the abyss and defeat evil. But that happened a long time ago. A new hero is needed, a chosen one who is worthy to wield the Sword and destroy the enemy... this time forever."

