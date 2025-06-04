Why Mario Fans Are Frustrated Over a New Game Update

A whole bunch of Nintendo games are getting updates this week, from more recent releases, to significantly older games. It’s all because of Nintendo Switch 2 naturally, as the developers are working to take advantage of the superior processing power of the new system. Most of these games aren’t surprising, as Nintendo listed several of them during the company’s big Switch 2 reveal livestream back in April. Some updates did come without any advance warning though. In most cases, these updates are pretty welcome; however, there’s one that actually has Super Mario fans frustrated, and with pretty good reason.

The game in question is Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a compilation released back in 2020. The collection featured three well-regarded 3D games: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. However, in a bizarre move, Nintendo offered the game for a limited time only; the compilation was delisted from the eShop in 2021, and can no longer be purchased in stores, either. The move was widely criticized four years ago, and the game’s value on the secondary market now ranges from $80 to $120.

super mario 64 is one of three games in super mario 3d all-stars

Despite the fact that the game is no longer available for purchase in any official capacity, and hasn’t been for several years, Nintendo has decided to update Super Mario 3D All-Stars. According to Nintendo’s official website “several adjustments have been made to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2.” That doesn’t sound like anything too significant or noticeable, but it’s worth noting that the update is required to access the software on the new system. For those that own Super Mario 3D All-Stars, it’s nice to see that Nintendo is taking the time to even update games that aren’t readily available. However, for those that aren’t willing to spend the aftermarket price, it’s a reminder of how frustrating the situation has been.

“Randomly updating a game that you can’t really buy anymore is like the most Nintendo thing ever,” wrote one Bluesky user.

“Almost feels disrespectful, why isn’t this on the market still,” another questioned.

The update has clearly dragged back up some harsh feelings about how Nintendo handled the collection, but those that own the game are sharing their hopes about the Switch 2 improvements for Super Mario 3D All-Stars. There’s speculation that the game will now offer support for the new GameCube wireless controller for Super Mario Sunshine, or that we’ll be getting mouse controls for Super Mario Galaxy. Still, others are hoping that the update could result in Nintendo bringing the game back, even if it’s just through the eShop.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what Nintendo is planning. Super Mario 3D All-Stars was released as part of a celebration of the franchise’s 35th anniversary, and this year happens to be the 40th. It’s possible Nintendo could use this as an excuse to finally make this collection available once again.

Did you manage to get a copy of Super Mario 3D All-Stars? What improvements are you hoping to see on Nintendo Switch 2? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!