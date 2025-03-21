Nintendo Switch 2 Free Upgrade for Popular Switch Game Leaked

According to a new report, a popular Nintendo Switch game is getting a free upgrade on Nintendo Switch 2. This means that anyone who owns the game on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED will get the game for free on Nintendo Switch 2. That said, those that don’t own the game on any of the Switch consoles will have to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 version when it releases.

The new report comes the way of a fairly well known Nintendo insider and leaker that goes by Nash Weedle on social media platform X. In the past, the insider has proven reliable, and thus reputable, at least to an extent. In addition to proving reliable at times, the leaker has also been off the mark in the past as well. To this end, take the following information with a grain of salt.

According to the insider, one of 2016’s biggest games — and also its most controversial game at the time — is getting a free upgrade path on Nintendo Switch 2 in addition to a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game. More specifically, this is reportedly the plan of Hello Games with No Man’s Sky.

Right now, No Man’s Sky costs $59.99 on Nintendo Switch. This will presumably be how much it costs on Nintendo Switch 2, unless the reported Nintendo Switch 2 games price increase comes to fruition. Even then though, it is unlikely Hello Games would charge max price for the 2016 port. Whatever the case, whether it charges $60 or $70, those who already own it will get this new version for free.

All of that said, this is assuming this new report is accurate. Hello Games hasn’t even announced No Man’s Sky for Nintendo Switch 2, let alone said it will be a free upgrade for those who own it on Nintendo Switch. We don’t expect it to comment on the report or the speculated it has created, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

