Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat Records 3-Minute Clips to Report Players

Earlier this month, Nintendo updated its official privacy policy as a result of the new GameChat feature coming to Nintendo Switch 2. That updated policy specifically notes that Nintendo “may also monitor and record your video and audio interactions with other users.” Nintendo of Europe has now clarified how this policy works, and for what purpose. Essentially, when people use the GameChat feature, it records three-minute clips. This way, if a player needs to report inappropriate conduct from the other party, it can be sent to Japan for the purpose of moderation. Basically, it’s a safety feature to protect users and discourage people from the types of activities that can become problematic in video chat.

“If you encounter any language or behaviour that may violate applicable laws, the Nintendo Account Agreement or NOE’s Community Guidelines, you may review the last 3 minutes of the relevant recorded communication content on your User Device and report it to NCL. In this case, the communication content, if it was stored on the User Device, and other information about the chat session (e.g. time and date of the chat, camera usage and traffic details) will be transmitted to NCL’s servers,” the privacy policy reads.

the Nintendo switch 2 console with its new camera peripheral

Obviously, there was a lot of initial concern about the updates to the privacy policy, but hopefully this will help to put Nintendo Switch 2 users at ease. Nintendo’s products appeal to a wide age range, so the company was always going to take precautions when it comes to moderation of video and audio chat. As noted by OatmealDome on X/Twitter, Nintendo’s handling is actually very similar to what’s currently offered by PlayStation and Xbox. The biggest difference is the amount of time users are able to clip; while Nintendo allows for three minutes, Xbox only allows for 60 seconds, and PlayStation’s clips are capped at 40 seconds.

The GameChat feature will launch alongside Nintendo Switch 2 next month. Nintendo will be releasing its own camera for use with the feature, and there will be an officially licensed Piranha Plant camera made available from Hori. Japan is also getting a camera specifically for use when playing Switch 2 in handheld mode, but this has not been confirmed for release outside of the region.

Right now, it remains to be seen whether Nintendo Switch 2 users will embrace GameChat. The feature is getting a big push, but there could be some hesitation to purchase a compatible camera on top of the price of the system itself, as well as games. It’s worth noting that the camera was also one of the products that increased in price as a direct result of the tariffs in the United States. The peripheral was originally set to be released at $49.99, but increased to $54.99. That increase could be a dealbreaker for anyone that was already on the fence.

