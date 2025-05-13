Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Controller Goes Up for Pre-Order (With a Queue)

One of the most exciting accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2 is the official GameCube Controller launching alongside Nintendo’s new console. The controller has gone up for pre-order on the official My Nintendo Store, but users are facing an issue as soon as they get on the site. With the large volume of clicks, fans are being placed into a queue with no indication of how long the queue will take or their spot in line. This is the only potential avenue for purchasing the GameCube Controller at this time, though this may change in the future. Regardless, Nintendo fans will need to wait out the queue and hope stock still remains.

The GameCube Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 is up for pre-order at $64.99. While the website shows hopeful buyers placed into a queue, Google lists it as “Out of Stock” and others see this message when they finally reach the website. This may be an error, as there is a limit of one item per account. Those interested in pre-ordering should stick with the queue and place their order now if they can.

Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Controller.

Some fans are reporting they have been able to purchase the controller, while others are stuck in queue. Some have said going to the site on their phone has given better results, but your mileage may vary, as it did not change anything on our end.

Those in the queue are advised not to refresh or close the page, lest they forfeit their spot in the queue. Sadly, the only thing to do is wait out the queue and hope you get through. Nintendo may restock the GameCube Controller before launch, and it will likely offer sales after the Nintendo Switch 2 is released.

Nintendo’s announcement of GameCube games coming to Nintendo Switch Online was met with happiness considering the legendary games in its catalog. While players can use the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller and Joy-Cons, the GameCube Controller will provide the most authentic feeling.