Nintendo Switch 2 Fans Have “Mixed Feelings” Over New Games Update

Nintendo fans, at least on the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page, have “mixed” feelings about a new Nintendo Switch 2 games update. Not only does the Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup remain a mystery, the Nintendo Switch 2 games in general remain a mystery. Only 8 Nintendo Switch 2 games have been confirmed, and the majority of these games are inconsequential. Further, only one of these Nintendo Switch 2 games is from Nintendo itself. In other words, Nintendo has lots of games to announce in the next coming months, starting on April 2 with the first ever Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. That said, based on a new quote out of Nintendo, these Nintendo Switch 2 games may not be everything Nintendo fans are hoping for.

When the Nintendo Switch released in 2017, it was on the back of the Wii U, a catastrophic commercial failure for Nintendo. At the time, there was hardly any demand for cross-gen games because hardly anyone owned the Nintendo Wii U. The Nintendo Switch on the other hand is on trajectory to be the best-selling video game console of all time. As a result, it’s going to be a little bit before there are more active Nintendo Switch 2 users than Nintendo Switch users. To this end, it would not be surprising to see Nintendo’s first batch of Nintendo Switch 2 games include many cross-gen games. And that’s what it recently suggested.

The president of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, recently said that Nintendo will continue to support the Nintendo Switch after the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, assuming there is demand for it. How robust this support will be, remains to be seen, but it does appear to be a soft confirmation that there will be certainly be some cross-gen Switch games out the gate from Nintendo.

This is great news for those who plan on sticking with the Nintendo Switch at first, but less than great news for early adopters of the Nintendo Switch 2 as it means fewer games, at least first, that could potentially harness the full range of capabilities of the hardware upgrade.

Responding to this news is a post over on the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page, which has proven popular for expressing “mixed feelings” about the new intel. That said, the comments point out that Nintendo has done this in the past, despite not doing it with the Wii U. Further, others have pointed out this could be nothing more than generic PR speak. And some have rendered the news as actually good news, pointing out there is no reason of millions and millions of Switch owners should miss out because they don’t immediately make an upgrade.

“As long as everything isn’t a ‘cross-gen’ release for the next 4 years like with PS4 and PS5, I’m fine with it,” reads one of the comments. Meanwhile, another adds: “I mean – good? Not all 150m Switch owners are going to be able to instantly upgrade to the Switch 2.”

For now, it remains to be seen how truly cross-gen Nintendo will be in its approach. A criticism from some of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is how slow PlayStation and Xbox have been to abandon the PS4 and Xbox One. If this happens with the Nintendo Switch 2, there will no doubt be similar complaints.

