Nintendo Switch 2 Report Reveals Launch Window: "It Is Ready"

While Nintendo fans debate when they'll finally hear about the Nintendo Switch 2 in an official capacity and when they'll be able to get their hands on the new console, a new report emerged this month which may give us an answer to one of those questions. According to the CEO of a gaming peripheral company, who spoke about the Nintendo Switch 2 recently, the new Nintendo console "is ready" now and will supposedly be releasing in either March or April, a release window which aligns with some of the other predictions which pointed to some time after March.

The Nintendo Switch 2 report this time comes from the Spanish site Vandal which spoke to Rubén Mercado, the CEO of a company called Blade which sells gaming accessories for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms among other things. Mercado tells Vandal that "the console is done," and apparently, they've already had access to "practically final consoles."

Mercado continued to expand on the supposed release window of March or April. According to the Blade CEO, the release window will be partially dependent on Nintendo's financials for the year. If things are looking good for Nintendo this year, it'll release the console at the start of its next fiscal year which would be April 2024, he said.

March or April of 2024 are both months that we've seen put forward in the past, and Mercado also echoed some of the previous statements about the Nintendo Switch 2 such as the claim that it'll have magnetic Joy-Con remotes that attach to the sides of the console. Further, they'll supposedly have a locking mechanism so that they don't slip off, and there was a suggestion that the analog sticks will be "very different" compared to what we see now on the current line of Nintendo Switch consoles.

Blade is a legit company, and Mercado is indeed listed as the CEO (as well as a contributor to Vandal itself) on his Twitter account, so there's at least some legitimacy behind these claims beyond a random 4chan post or a leak from a fresh Twitter profile. Over on his Twitter account, Mercado responded to questions regarding whether or not he was worried about repercussions after these leaks.

"We do not have confidentiality agreements and the manufacturers who have these agreements know how much they can or cannot say," he said while suggesting that any such confidentially agreements would differ depending on regions and may therefore give him a pass to say such things.

With the PlayStation 5 Pro out of the way now, the Nintendo Switch 2 is the next big thing on the horizon, so Nintendo fans will just have to live off of rumors and leaks like these until Nintendo decides to reveal more about the new console.