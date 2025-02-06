The Nintendo Switch 2 Could Change Its Name (It’s Been Done Before)

Could Nintendo be pulling another Revolution? We were recently introduced to the highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, with the discussion around it still going strong. Despite the lukewarm impression from fans, given the “lack” of Switch 2 details, there is a lot more for this new console to present to us on April 2nd at its forthcoming Nintendo Direct. Sure, Nintendo Switch games are a huge factor in what could be presented at the Direct, but there’s a chance that we might meet an entirely new console than what we are expecting.

Companies like Mircosoft have historically kept their console names hidden until the reveal. This was seen at E3 2019 when Phil Spencer confirmed Project Scarlett was in the works. This later led to two consoles codenamed “Anaconda” and “Lockhart”, which later became Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S respectively.

In the same lane, Nintendo initially announced the Wii at E3 2004 as the “Revolution”, partially credited due to inspiration from the music video game series Dance Dance Revolution. The name went so far that the console was presented to the public at E3 2005 and held a demonstration at the Tokyo Game Show in the latter half of the year. It wasn’t formally changed to Wii until E3 2006, which is the same year it was released.

This information might not specifically apply to how Nintendo plans to launch the Nintendo Switch 2, but it gives us a good idea as to how they could approach a name change. Nintendo has never stated whether or not they plan to change the name, but if we know the company, this simplistic console name is a rare example. Specifically, Nintendo has never once added a number to a direct console successor before. This trend is one that has extended multiple decades, so the Nintendo Switch 2 naming convention is definitely a major departure.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Model looks to keep the current name…But for how long?

From a marketing standpoint, the brand built around the “Nintendo Switch” is still going strong, even after several years. Familiarity is a huge staple for consumers and given that they know that the Nintendo Switch is popular, the Nintendo Switch 2 should naturally be as well. This approach is similar to how Apple launches its iPhones, but in this case, we aren’t expecting more iterations of the Nintendo Switch in the future after Switch 2.

Could we see the number switched out with a letter? That option seems more likely considering the “Nintendo Switch” portion of the title is still there. We could point to Nintendo’s Wii successor, the Wii U, as a prime example of this concept in motion. Case in point, the Nintendo Switch 2 name could stand amid the current and next generation of consoles, but there’s a chance that this name is simply a placeholder for the console that will still hold the “Nintendo Switch” trademark. Only time will tell, but it might not be so far-fetched.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch in 2025. A Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will be on April 2, 2025.