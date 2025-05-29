Nintendo Switch App Adds Long Overdue Feature Ahead of Nintendo Switch 2 Release

The Nintendo Switch App has received an update ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, finally adding features that should have been available from the start. With this new update, players can finally upload photos and videos from the Nintendo Switch 2 directly to the app. In addition to this, the Nintendo Switch App has many other new features added for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new update allows players to upload photos and videos directly from the Nintendo Switch 2 to the mobile app. This is leagues better than the previous system which either required players to use email or a social media app. The new system should make it easier to get photos and videos off players’ consoles and onto other devices.

Nintendo Switch App Photo sharing.

The Nintendo Switch App update also adds new notification features. Players will now be notified of the Game Chat feature when receiving an invite to the Nintendo Switch 2. Notifications also alert players to new friend requests and when friends are online. Players can also add friends by inputting their respective Friend Code.

New features will likely be added for upcoming and previous games. The Zelda Notes function allows players to take notes for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Zelda Notes adds new navigational features, uploading and receiving designs, and even depositing items.

It is hard to imagine more features like Zelda Notes won’t be available on the Nintendo Switch App in the future. Mario Kart World’s open world and its various missions seem like an easy way to integrate the app into the game. That said, those who do not use the Nintendo Switch App will not miss out on anything if they only play Nintendo’s games on the Nintendo Switch 2.