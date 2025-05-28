New Nintendo Switch Console Update Released, Here’s What Changed

We are just about a week away from the Nintendo Switch 2‘s launch. However, that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from implementing a new update for its current Nintendo Switch console. This latest update, simply titled “Ver. 20.1.0,” doesn’t do a whole lot to excite players. It does change a few visuals and sounds that people may have become accustomed to since the console first launched back in 2017.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Nintendo Switch Ver. 20.1.0 update makes three general changes to the beloved console. The first, it makes visual updates to its Parental Control settings. Second, the sound that plays when Nintendo Switch Online is launched from the HOME Menu has been altered. Last, but not least, the update makes some general stability improvements to “enhance the user’s experience.” Again, nothing too exciting, but might have long-time players doing a double-take when interacting with the Parental Controls or Nintendo Switch Online.

Probably the bit that will interest players regards system transfers from the Nintendo Switch to the Nintendo Switch 2. To put it simply, players should make sure the Nintendo Switch is updated to the latest system version.

For people wanting to see exactly what Nintendo posted, here are the full patch notes:

Visual updates have been made to the Parental Control settings.

The sound that plays when Nintendo Switch Online is launched from the HOME Menu has been changed.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

“Note: If performing a system transfer from Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2 using local communication, the Nintendo Switch console will need to be updated to this latest system version to perform the transfer. See System Transfer from Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2 for more information.”

For those who are unsure of how to update their system, it’s probably because the Nintendo Switch typically automatically downloads the most recent system update if it is connected online. However, players can check this by going to the System Settings menu. Here, right at the top of the screen, it will say “System Update.” Right below in smaller font, it will say “Current version,” and then whatever version the console is currently running. If it is not the most recent version, players just have to press the System Update button and implement the update. Again, to do this, players need to have their console connected to the internet to download the latest update.

This is a pretty important update for players who plan on grabbing the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, which is next week on June 5th.