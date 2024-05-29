Nintendo Switch Reportedly Getting Another Apple Arcade Exclusive

During last month's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate was announced for Nintendo Switch. The game was originally an Apple Arcade exclusive, but it will be arriving on Nintendo's system this summer. A new Nintendo Direct will be happening at some point in June, and while Nintendo has been quiet about what to expect, it seems one of the games announced will be another current Apple Arcade exclusive. If rumors are to be believed, Fantasian will finally be released on consoles, more than three years after its debut on Apple's subscription service.

Is Fantasian Finally Coming to Switch?

The rumor started with a post on Twitter from Midori. The leaker only stated that "an Apple Arcade title will be announced for multiple platforms soon." Midori never specifically states that the game is Fantasian, but her comment was picked up by another leak account, Leakeo De Proximidad. A Quote Tweet from that account explicitly states that Fantasian is getting revealed at next month's Nintendo Direct. While Leakeo De Proximidad isn't nearly as well known as Midori, posters on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit pointed out that the account has shared other recent rumors that proved to be accurate.

As with any rumor, readers are encouraged to take this with a grain of salt. While Midori has a fantastic track record, this other account is a far more recent one, and there are a lot of fake rumors that spread around social media. That said, Fantasian would make a lot of sense on Nintendo Switch. RPGs tend to do very well on the system, and it seems like the kind of game that would appeal to the Switch audience.

What is Fantasian?

Fantasian is an RPG that was released on Apple Arcade in 2021. The game has some major connections to the Final Fantasy franchise; series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi wrote and produced Fantasian, while the music was created by composer Nobuo Uematsu. The involvement of these two creators has generated a lot of interest in the game since it was first announced, and reviews for the game were mostly positive. If Fantasian truly is coming to Switch, it will have a very good chance at finding a bigger audience.

One of the most interesting things about Fantasian is that the game uses hand-crafted dioramas for its environments. That gives the RPG a very unique style, and it might be easier to appreciate on the Switch's larger screen compared to playing it on an iPhone. With June just around the corner, we should know soon if the game truly will be revealed during the next Nintendo Direct!

