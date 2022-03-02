Nintendo Fans Are Loving New Switch Character Icons

Nintendo fans have been loving the new Missions & Rewards system that released this week. Now, a lot of the players are realizing that the company included some new Avatar and profile pictures for people to use on their systems. Since the release of the Nintendo Switch all those years ago, there have been whispers about when the system would be receiving some home themes and other quality of life improvements. It might not be full-blown themes, but hardcore fans have to love these small tweaks. Add that to some other rumors making the rounds on social media, and it’s tough not to get excited for the future. Check out some of the posts down below!

“One of the new features in the latest update for the Nintendo Switch Online app is the ability to redeem Platinum Points for elements for your user icon. You can get frames, characters, or background elements to create your own user icon that can be seen by other Nintendo Switch players when you’re online. Each month will have a different theme and icon elements will be refreshed each week, so be sure to check the Nintendo Switch Online app on your Nintendo Switch system so you don’t miss any!”

Are you ready to change you Switch avatar after these upgrades?

