Nintendo Switch eShop Holding Major Sale on Capcom Games Right Now

Capcom, the publisher behind franchises like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and a litany of others, is currently holding a massive sale on the Nintendo Switch’s digital storefront, the eShop. The sale includes discounts of up to 75% across multiple different titles and is one that you should look to take advantage of quickly.

Starting today and lasting through Monday, January 4, Capcom will be holding this sale on the Switch eShop. The sale joins the likes of other current deals being offered on the Switch by publishers such as Ubisoft and Bandai Namco. While some of the games found in this sale have been marked down before, these might be some of the lowest prices Capcom has ever had for its titles on the console.

As for some of the standout titles you should potentially look to snag in this sale, well, there are a lot to mention. For starters, the entire Resident Evil saga on Switch (at least those games that are on the platform) has been marked down. Individual games like the HD remake of the first RE are retailing for $12.99 while each entry in the Revelations sub-series is coming in at $7.99.

Along with Resident Evil, Capcom has also discounted all entries available on Switch for its other most prominent franchises, too. Some of these include Mega Man, Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, and Monster Hunter. If I was going to suggest one game for you to personally considering picking up, I think you should also take a look at Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen. The action RPG is only retailing for $14.99 and if you haven’t played it before, now might be the perfect time to do so considering there have been recent rumors of a sequel.

If you want to take a gander at the full sale, you can find it on Nintendo’s website right here. Just make sure that you don’t spend all of your money in one place, as this isn't going to be the only major sale occurring in the coming days. PlayStation has already teased that it will have a pretty huge sale beginning tomorrow and there will surely be some Capcom titles included in this as well.

So how do you feel about this sale overall? Is there anything that has been discounted that you're finally going to pounce on for yourself? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to chat more.