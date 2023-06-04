New Nintendo Switch Game Warned to Be a "Slap in the Face" to Fans

An upcoming game that will soon be heading to Nintendo Switch has been warned to be so disappointing that fans might want to look to spend their money elsewhere. This past week, Nintendo surprisingly announced Everybody 1-2 Switch, which is a sequel to the Switch launch game 1-2 Switch. This announcement was largely met with confusion from fans, largely because Nintendo revealed the game without much celebration. Now, it seems that the reason Everybody 1-2 Switch was unveiled in such an odd manner is because the game is supposed to be awful.

According to an insider named Zippo, Everybody 1-2 Switch is going to be a very poor release from Nintendo. Previously, Zippo was one of the first to report on the existence of 1-2 Switch in the first place early in 2022. Despite having proven to be right in their previous reporting, they went on to say that the quality of Everybody 1-2 Switch is going to be so low that those who buy the game might feel insulted by its quality.

"Make no mistake about it. This game is going to be a piece of sh**, and charging even thirty dollars for this is a slap in the face," Zippo said in their latest blog. "Nintendo wanted something to release in June for a quick buck. That's it. That's all there is to it. The fact that they didn't even show an actual trailer proves that they very well know that this game sucks. I'm disappointed they're actually going through with it, but this is a multi-billion corporation at the end of the day."

Obviously, the quality of Everybody 1-2 Switch is something that we don't yet know about since the game isn't yet out and it won't be until June 30. And while some Nintendo fans might find enjoyment with the game, Zippo does make a good point in the fact that Nintendo itself hasn't even shown off gameplay from this title. As such, until we learn more about what Everybody 1-2 Switch might have in store, it might be worth keeping your expectations in check.

