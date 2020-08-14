Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusive Seemingly Delayed

✖

An upcoming Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite exclusive game has seemingly been delayed. After releasing Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a new Paper Mario, Nintendo's release schedule for the rest of the year is looking pretty barren, and it looks like it just lost another exclusive it had lined up for this year. More specifically, upcoming Switch exclusive, Sports Story, has seemingly been delayed from its general "2020" release window to TBA.

The news comes way of the game's Nintendo eShop listing, which previously listed the game as a "2020" release. The listing now says the game's release date is TBA (to be announced). In other words, it looks like the Switch exclusive won't drop until 2021 at the earliest.

At the moment of publishing, this delay hasn't been confirmed, but this is as close as an official confirmation you're going to get without word coming from developer Sidebar Games itself.

As for the game, it's a sequel to the beloved and 2017-released Golf Story that was first announced back in December 2019. Originally, the game was scheduled to release in mid-2020. Then this date was moved to simply "2020," and now it's TBA.

"Sports Story is a game about sports, but not always. Various non-sporting pursuits provide variety. Alternate activities like dungeon exploration, stealthy infiltrations, and fishing expeditions mean something unexpected waits around every corner. Sometimes it is even sports.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to drop a comment or two or 26 letting us know what you think. What Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite exclusive are you looking forward to the most?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.