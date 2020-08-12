Does a New Nintendo Switch Leak Reveal the Next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character?

✖

Does a new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite leak reveal the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character? Earlier this week, the official Crash Bandicoot 4 website leaked word of a Nintendo Switch version of the game, which, at the moment of publishing, still hasn't been officially confirmed or unconfirmed, despite the leak. That said, at this point, many Nintendo fans are preparing for the game to come to Switch. Whether this will happen at launch or post-launch, who knows, but it does look like the latest Crash game will come to the platform at some point.

As a result, many Nintendo fans are now speculating that Crash Bandicoot could be the game's next DLC character, or at least a future DLC character. Of course, Nintendo fans who think this simply based on the new game coming to Switch are looking into things too deeply, but it's at least an encouraging sign for those who want to see the former PlayStation mascot character come to the platform fighter. After all, if the game wasn't coming to Switch, it would likely rule out his inclusion.

What Crash Bandicoot has going for himself is the fact that he's one of the most in-demand DLC characters, right alongside Geno, Sora, Doomslayer, Master Chief, Waluigi, and a few others. Of course, this doesn't mean he will ever be added, but this latest leak has given fans hope that the iconic game character could join the equally iconic fighting game.

That all said, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt, because for now, that's all it is: speculation. And because it's merely speculation, Nintendo is not going to provide any official comment, which means speculation is all Smash, Crash Bandicoot, and Nintendo fans have for now.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.