Controversial Original Xbox Game Now Available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

A controversial and original Xbox game is now playable on PC and modern consoles, the latter of which includes the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, if you're on PS5 or Xbox Series X, this new release isn't available for you, but you can play the game via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, which many may not remember, but some OG Xbox fans certainly will, and those who remember the controversy the game created in some parts of the world.

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse debuted back in 2005 via developer Wideload and publisher Aspyr, and oddly enough via the same engine that gave us Halo. At the time of its release, the game was only available on Xbox, but it did quickly come to PC and Mac, but that's it until today.

At the time of its release, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse earned a somewhat underwhelming 75 on Metacritic and didn't exactly excel at retail either, though, for its developer, it was considered a moderate success. However, as you may remember, it was lumped together with FEAR in a controversy surrounding cannibalism in games. This may sound farcical, but it actually happened, though this controversy never really went anywhere.

As for the game itself, it's a third-person action game where you play a zombie with the goal of killing humans and eating their tasty brains.

"Be the Zombie. Kick A** and Take Brains. It’s 1959 and the city of Punchbowl, PA, is a beacon of progress and ideal living," reads an official pitch of the game. "Show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man on a mission. Your boyfriend’s back Maggie and Punchbowl is gonna be in trouble!"

On modern platforms, the game costs $20, and right now it's unclear what type of upgrades these twenty Washingtons get you.

