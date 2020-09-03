Nintendo Switch Getting 2000s Cult-Classic RPG Next Month

✖

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting a 2000s cult-classic RPG next month. It seems every game and their brother-in-law is getting ported to the Switch, and for good reason: games are selling very well on the system. The latest game to get the Switch port treatment is going to 2006's Ys Origin. Today, French developer Dotemu announced the game is coming to both Switch and Switch Lite on October 1.

To accompany this news, Dotemu released a brand new trailer showing of what is presumably the classic RPG running on the Switch, though this isn't outright confirmed.

Below, you can read more about the game, as well as check out this newly released trailer:

"700 years before the events of Ys I & II, the land of Ys was on the brink of destruction," reads an official story pitch of the game. "Demons came in droves and forced the twin Goddesses who ruled the land to whisk their subjects away from the surface, into the safe embrace of the clouds. The demons were persistent, however, erecting a massive tower in pursuit. The battle that raged upon the ground had begun ascending for a second round-up above. One day, amidst this turmoil, the Goddesses stole away into the night, vanishing from Ys altogether. And there's only one place they could have gone: the Devil's Tower. A search party of knights and sorcerers was hastily formed and dispatched to the surface in hopes of retrieving these runaway deities. Among its members were apprentice knight Yunica Tovah and troubled sorcerer Hugo Fact. This is their story. Or at least, it's how each of them remembers it."

For those that don't know: Ys Origin is an action role-playing game originally developed by Nihon Falcom and that debuted back in 2006 via the PC and the PC only. Since then, the game has come to Xbox One, PS4, Steam, and even the PlayStation Vita. Now it's also coming to the Switch.

At the time of release, the game garnered relatively strong reviews, landing at an 81 on Metacritic, however, it flew under the radar for numerous reasons. As a result, it failed to penetrate the larger RPG mainstream market, leading to it earning a cult-classic status over the years.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: