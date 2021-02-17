Nintendo Switch Insider Teases Announcements Ahead of Nintendo Direct

✖

A Nintendo insider has teased a variety of Nintendo announcements ahead of tomorrow's Nintendo Direct. Before Nintendo announced this week's first Nintendo Direct in well over a year, leaking group, Leaky Pandy, teased that "significant" Nintendo announcements were coming over the course of the next four weeks. Again, this was before the Direct was announced, seemingly validating the claim. That said, the claim didn't end there.

According to the leakers, these four weeks of announcements won't include any news on any new hardware. In other words, while there are rumors that a Super Switch is coming, it won't be revealed during this span of time.

The leak also claims that some already announced side games in major franchises "will be reintroduced" and that the number of first-party games is slowing down, with plans to only release two major retail games this year.

This is where the leak ends, and unfortunately, there are no further details on the above claims either. For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the leakers have proven reliable in the past, and while the Direct seemingly bolsters everything here, it doesn't change the fact that none of this is official.

As for the claims themselves, they are reasonable and vague enough to be plausible. Further, if true, 2021 may end up being a slow year for Nintendo, which was to be expected given the pandemic and all of the issues it has caused in video game development and beyond.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on any of this, and it's not going to. However, if for some reason it does provide any type of comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think we will see at tomorrow's Nintendo Direct?