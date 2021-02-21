Pokemon Leaker Drops a Not-So-Subtle Tease About Next Game

✖

Ahead of Pokemon Day on February 27, a prominent Pokemon leaker has dropped a major and not-so-subtle tease about the next proper Pokemon game coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. For months and months rumors and leaks have claimed that Pokemon fans will not get a new generation in 2021, but rather a remake of a previous generation, or more specifically, a remake of generation 4, or in other words, a remake of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Right now, none of these rumors and leaks have validated or confirmed, but it looks like Nintendo and Game Freak are giving the pair of games the same treatment they gave Ruby and Saphire several years ago with Omega Ruby and Omega Saphire.

Adding to fuel to all of this speculation and anticipation, prominent Pokemon leaker, Centro Pokemon, recently not only teased everything above, but actually noted that news of the remakes will be shared before Pokemon Day on February 27.

While this may come as a surprise to some fans, it's actually not very surprising given that February 27 is a Saturday this year. And as you may know, announcements and reveals are typically made during the week as opposed to the weekend.

No van a tener que aguantar hasta el Pokémon Day el 27 de febrero para las grandes noticias que han estado esperando. Nos vemos la próxima semana. pic.twitter.com/wNtWg9XKjm — Centro Pokémon (@CentroPokemon) February 18, 2021

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt as it ranges from speculative to unofficial. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word what Nintendo and Game Freak's plans are for Pokemon this year, but that should change this coming week. Until it does though, be sure to catch up on all of the latest Pokemon news, rumors, and leaks by clicking right here or via the relevant links below: