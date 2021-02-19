New Pokemon 2021 Rumor Has Both Good and Bad News for Nintendo Switch Players

✖

A new Pokemon rumor has surfaced online, and in the process, has left Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players both a bit disappointed about what 2021 has in store for the series, and a bit excited. The long-running rumor circulating within the Pokemon community is that Pokemon isn't getting a new generation this year, but rather Game Freak and Nintendo will release remakes of Diamond and Pearl, the fourth generation. Right now, none of these rumors have been confirmed or even validated with an undeniable leak, however, it's gotten to the point that Pokemon players are anticipating the announcement, and starting to get annoyed one hasn't come yet.

Following yesterday's disappointing no-show at the Nintendo Direct, a new rumor has surfaced that's equally disappointing. According to said rumor, there will be no Pokemon Collection releasing this year. What does this mean? Well, it means Nintendo has no plans to release multiple Pokemon games in one package as it did with Mario last year and like it's rumored to be doing with Zelda this year.

Balancing out this bad news, the rumor claims the Diamond and Pearl remakes will have an "Arceus episode," meaning a post-game episode as we saw with Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, the most recent remakes in the series that remade Ruby and Saphire, also known as generation 3. In this pair of remakes, there was a post-game episode that focused on Deoyxs, and it sounds like the remakes of Diamond and Pearl will do something similar but with Arceus.

Unfortunately, this is where the rumor ends, and right now none of the bad news or good news has been validated or even echoed by any other Pokemon leakers. In other words, take it with a grain of salt.

