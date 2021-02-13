Huge Nintendo Leak Reveals 4 Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games

A huge Nintendo leak has revealed several upcoming Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games. Unfortunately, if you're looking for new Zelda, Mario, or Metroid games, this new leak is going to leave you disappointed. Not only are all four games from third-party developers and publishers, but none of them are brand spanking new releases, but ports. That said, there are some notable ports.

The leak comes the way of the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee, which frequently rates games ahead of release before they are announced or revealed, or in other words, leaks them. Recently the rating agency out of Taiwan rated The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles not just for Nintendo Switch, but PS4 and PC. At the moment of publishing, Capcom hasn't announced a revival of the pair of 3DS games, but we did hear about this collection in a huge Capcom leak last year. Not only does this rating seemingly verify the leak, but it suggests the collection is releasing sooner rather than later.

The rating board has also rated Tales from the Borderlands for Switch. This month, 2K announced it was re-releasing the Borderlands game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC after it was removed from stores a couple of years ago. At the time, it said nothing about a Switch version, but it looks like it's coming to the Nintendo platform as well.

The leaks didn't end here though. The rating board also rated Secret Neighbor for Nintendo Switch, a spin-off of the popular thriller Hello Neighbor that hit back in 2019. And it also rated SnowRunner for Switch, which debuted last year to a strong reception.