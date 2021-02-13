Huge Nintendo Leak Reveals 4 Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games
A huge Nintendo leak has revealed several upcoming Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games. Unfortunately, if you're looking for new Zelda, Mario, or Metroid games, this new leak is going to leave you disappointed. Not only are all four games from third-party developers and publishers, but none of them are brand spanking new releases, but ports. That said, there are some notable ports.
The leak comes the way of the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee, which frequently rates games ahead of release before they are announced or revealed, or in other words, leaks them. Recently the rating agency out of Taiwan rated The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles not just for Nintendo Switch, but PS4 and PC. At the moment of publishing, Capcom hasn't announced a revival of the pair of 3DS games, but we did hear about this collection in a huge Capcom leak last year. Not only does this rating seemingly verify the leak, but it suggests the collection is releasing sooner rather than later.
The rating board has also rated Tales from the Borderlands for Switch. This month, 2K announced it was re-releasing the Borderlands game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC after it was removed from stores a couple of years ago. At the time, it said nothing about a Switch version, but it looks like it's coming to the Nintendo platform as well.
The leaks didn't end here though. The rating board also rated Secret Neighbor for Nintendo Switch, a spin-off of the popular thriller Hello Neighbor that hit back in 2019. And it also rated SnowRunner for Switch, which debuted last year to a strong reception.
Tales from the Borderlands
About: Tales from the Borderlands is a five-part episodic adventure from Telltale Games based in the Borderlands world, and more specifically, set after the events of Borderlands 2. From episode one to episode five, it released between 2014 and 2015.
The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
About: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is a collection of The Great Ace Attorney and The Great Ace Attorney 2, two Nintendo 3DS games that released back in 2015 and 2017, respectively, via Capcom.
Secret Neighbor
About: Secret Neighbor is pitched as a social horror game and the official multiplayer experience of Hello Neighbor. Developed by Hologryph and Eerie Guest Studios and published by TinyBuild, it released in 2019.
SnowRunner
About: Snowrunner is an off-roading sim that released last year via developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Home Interactive.
At the moment of publishing, none of these games have been officially announced for the Switch and Switch Lite. That said, not only do these ratings spoil these surprises, but they suggest each of these games are releasing on Switch and Switch Lite sooner rather than later.
Right now, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee and Nintendo haven't commented on any of the information above, nor have any other official parties implicated. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo and Nintendo Switch, click here or check out the relevant links below:
H/T, Gematsu.