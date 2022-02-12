Nintendo Makes One of the Best Switch Games Just $2 for Limited Time

Nintendo, courtesy of a new Nintendo eShop sale, has been made one of the best Nintendo Switch games just $2 for all Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users, at least in North America. There aren’t many bargains to be had on the Nintendo eShop, especially if you’re in the market for anything made by Nintendo itself. Of course, this new $2 game isn’t a first-party Nintendo game, but it’s one of the highest-rated games on the console and a game that usually runs at $20. That game is Playdead’s latest release, Inside.

The puzzle-platformer debuted back in 2016, but didn’t come to Nintendo Switch until 2018. Come the end of 2016, it was widely held as one of the best games of its year. A few years later, it’s still remembered just as fondly. In fact, many will argue it was one of the best games of last generation and is one of the best puzzle-platformers of all time.

On Nintendo Switch, the game boasts a Metacritic Score of 91, making it amongst the highest-rated games on the platform, and while it’s no stranger to a sale, we haven’t seen it drop to $2 before.

“Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project,” reads an official and vague elevator pitch of the game. “Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack, and unsettling atmosphere.”

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long this deal is available. We know it’s a limited-time offer, but this is all we know. Thus, it’s important to remember that it’s possible by the time you’re reading this, the deal may have already expired.

